Bought and paid for protests? FBI’s Kash Patel announces nationwide investigation

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2026 Real World News



Following Wednesday’s incident where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a woman who officials said tried to run him over with her vehicle, the Left immediately mobilized its protest industrial complex.

Coordinated demonstrations consisting largely of paid protesters were held across multiple cities following Wednesday’s incident in Minneapolis.

“The rapid response suggested these nonprofit activist networks were on standby, waiting for a catalytic event, as an army of radicals intensified pressure campaigns against federal agents, blocking streets, harassing officers, and openly doxxing them,” Zero Hedge noted.

“The rapid response extended beyond Minnesota. In New York, Party for Socialism and Liberation New York City, reportedly funded by China-based far-left billionaire Neville Roy Singham, mobilized activists within hours.”

In Seattle, Antifa and other leftist activists were on the streets chanting “death to ICE!”

And, looking ahead, socialists are reportedly planning pro-Maduro protests in the U.S.

“Democrats appear primed for a George Floyd 2.0 moment,” Zero Hedge added.

FBI Director Kash Patel told Just the News on Thursday that the bureau has launched a nationwide investigation into the organizers and funders of anti-immigration enforcement protests.

“The FBI is investigating paid protest campaigns throughout the country including organizers, protesters and funding sources that drive illicit activities,” Patel said.

Patel’s announcement follows Just the News reporting in recent days about Chinese state-run propaganda outlets promoting leftist protests against the Trump Administration’s capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

The protests appear to be organized by a Chinese Communist Party-linked financial network in the United States.

“Media outlets such as Xinhua News Agency, China Daily, China Global Television Network (CGTN), and the Global Times — all directly run by the CCP – in turn promoted the pro-Maduro protests organized by these same groups, as the Chinese government repeatedly denounced the actions taken by President Donald Trump against the close Chinese ally in Latin America,” Just the News reported.

