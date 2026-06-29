Britain’s ‘strictest headmistress’ on Henry Nowak: This is not a policing failure; This is a civilizational failure

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Great Britain’s leftists have so indoctrinated the nation with “white guilt” that its residents have become “terrified” of being called racist, said Katharine Birbalsingh, who runs Michaela Community School in Brent, north-west London.

During the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (Arc) conference in London, the woman known as Britain’s “strictest headmistress” pointed to the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak.

Nowak was handcuffed by police as he lay dying from stab wounds after his Sikh killer had falsely accused him of racism.

“When you spend a lifetime in schools, it’s pretty clear what’s going on. Those police officers were not evil, they were not incompetent; they were terrified. Terrified of being seen as racist,” Birbalsingh said.

“Henry Nowak’s attacker was a brown man, so the police’s deepest instinct to protect the victim was overridden by their most powerful fear: being accused of racism.”

Related: Britain’s shame: The death of Henry Nowak, June 2, 2026

She added: “The police are not special. Some of our young people have been so consumed by white guilt that they will do crazy, irrational and inhumane things rather than risk being seen as racist. … This is a civilizational failure.”

Birbalsingh set up Michaela Community School in 2014 after losing her teaching job at another school after an outspoken speech to the 2010 Tory conference where she attacked a “culture of excuses and low standards” in the “broken” education system.

Michaela Community School is known for its “tiger teaching” approach, where pupils are expected to adhere to strict rules on things like uniform, slouching, and talking in corridors.

Historian Niall Ferguson told the conference audience: “The Left was quite good in the later twentieth century at creating networks – the civil rights movement in the United States is a really great example. The Right, in contrast, was rather less good at it.

“That’s a reason why over time the educational systems on both sides of the Atlantic and around the world were successfully taken over by the political Left. They were just better at networking, creating those networks of influence that ultimately dominated higher and all of education.”

He added: “We need to learn the lesson of history that, if we want to achieve change, we need to have the kind of networks that have characterized all the great revolutions throughout history – both the good ones and the bad ones.”

Conference speaker Danny Kruger, a member of British parliament, said the only good revolutions are conservative ones, attacking revolutionaries who he said would try to “tear down institutions.” The Reform MP advocated for restorative revolution instead.

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