Buckle up; We are now in the year of the fire horse

by WorldTribune Staff, February 17, 2026 Real World News



In Communist China, 2026 would normally have been the Year of the Horse. But, in the eyes of state media, this will not be a normal year for Xi Jin Ping and the nation currently coralled by his regime.

China has declared “the Year of the Fire Horse.”

Why?

“Because it coincides for the first time in 60 years with fire, one of five elements in the zodiac calendar: wood, fire, earth, metal and water,” WorldTribune.com Contributing Editor Donald Kirk noted in a Feb. 16 op-ed for The New York Sun.

In Vietnam, the Communist government decreed a week-long holiday to celebrate “Binh Ngo Tet” — “Fire Horse Lunar New Year.”

Astrology is highly significant in China, deeply embedded in daily life, cultural traditions, and decision-making for millions, ranging from personal relationships to business ventures.

In 2026, Kirk noted, “astrologers warn that the special year is expected to bring the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.”

The lunar new year began formally on Tuesday “in an atmosphere of tension and worry for the future of a turbulent region,” Kirk added.

“Everything will be intense, particularly the economy,” warns a South Korean professor, who focuses his teachings on feng shui, the pursuit of balance and well-being.

“Some people will be very rich, some will lose a lot of money,“ said Professor Lee Jung-Min on his “right way” program on YouTube. “Relationships will be very intense. You must be very careful when dealing with people. Emotionally you can get quick tempered, very unstable.”

With such advice in mind, “revelers packed planes, trains, buses and cars for visits honoring their ancestors at family homes, churches, temples and graves, or on vacations at home and abroad that might extend as long as 10 days, including the weekends before and after the holiday,” Kirk wrote.

State-run propaganda outlet Xinhau stated: “The horse, a popular symbol in Chinese culture, represents not just swiftness but also perseverance and the indomitable will to overcome,” said the state news agency. As the country with 1.4 billion people celebrates the traditional Spring Festival, the Year of the Horse puts this iconic symbol in the global spotlight.”

Other yearly symbols include the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig.

The Year of the Fire Horse, though, carries dangers. A Korean shaman, or spiritualist adviser, warned on YouTube of “suffering.” This year “there will be a big fire and many will die,” she said. “Politically it will be very unstable. It will be very hard for everyone. People are enraged.”

Lee offered personal advice rooted in ancient traditions: “Never ever speak ill of ancestors or parents,” he cautioned. “During the day, just talk about good things. Do not have an argument or fight with anyone.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...