Busted? Senator says Rep. Omar caught up in ‘substance abuse clinic’ fraud scheme

Another day another alleged Minnesota fraud scheme uncovered.

This time, Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst said she found that Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar earmarked $1 million in a federal spending bill for a “substance abuse clinic” in Minnesota that was anything but legitimate.

During an interview on Fox Business, Ernst detailed the scheme:

“What I uncovered the other day, in one of our spending bills making its way through Congress, was a $1 million earmark from Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

“This earmark was supposedly going to a substance abuse clinic, which actually happened to be housed in a restaurant and run by three individuals who share the same residential address, according to their IRS paperwork. Tons of red flags.

“So this is what we saw with the fraud involving the daycare centers. Now we see other earmarks coming directly from members of Congress where it seems fraud is being perpetrated as well.

“I raised the issue, and fortunately, the House has now stripped that earmark out of that spending bill. But again, this is how easy money has been flowing to bad actors in Minnesota.”

Omar, a prominent member of the leftist “Squad,” entered Congress in 2019 with a net worth between negative $25,000 and negative $65,000, burdened by student loans and car debt with no assets to her name.

Fast-forward to 2024, and her financial disclosures show assets ballooning to between $6 million and $30 million.

Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted: “This latest scandal carries a sickening sense of déjà vu for Minnesotans. The state is still reeling from the Feeding Our Future scandal—the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme in the nation—where $250 million intended to feed hungry children was instead laundered to buy luxury cars and international real estate.”

