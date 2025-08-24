But it’s free: In Canada, a 13-month wait for MRI to check for brain tumor

by WorldTribune Staff, August 24, 2025 Real World News



In Canada, most medically necessary hospital and physician services are covered, including surgeries, diagnostic tests, and emergency care.

The wait times to get those services?

That’s another story.

A Canadian citizen posted to X on how long she is forced to wait to get an MRI to determine whether she has a brain tumor:

🇨🇦The horrifying truth about Canada’s healthcare. “Today on how f*cked is Canadian healthcare: I need an MRI to see if I have a f*cking brain tumor. Go ahead guess when it is? Go ahead, guess. It’s in 2026” “My MRI to see if I have a brain tumor is in 2026. It’s March 2025… pic.twitter.com/ANTvweMABv — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) August 22, 2025

Beat The Press