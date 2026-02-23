Cal professor to students: Ditch finals and create, edit LGBTQ pages on Wikipedia

by WorldTribune Staff, February 23, 2026 Real World News



A professor at the University of California, Berkeley has assigned students an alternative to traditional finals: Creating and editing Wikipedia pages about “queer and trans people of color,” a report said.

The Ethnic Studies professor, Juana Maria Rodriguez, had students defend and expand on Wikipedia articles related to LGBTQ history and transgenderism, according to the report by Campus Reform.

For the course, which is named Queer of Color, students could work on such Wikipedia pages as “Queer Vampires,” “LGBTQ themes in horror fiction,” “LGBTQ people in prison,” and “Lesbian bars.”

The project is facilitated through Wiki Education, an organization that partners with college faculty to incorporate Wikipedia editing into coursework, the report said.

The professor framed the assignment as opposing the Trump Administration, telling The Daily Californian, UC Berkeley’s student-run newspaper: “Right now, the Trump Administration is trying to erase the very existence of transgender people, so having information about those histories, as well as present challenges facing queer and trans communities, is particularly urgent.”

Rodriguez bills her areas of expertise as including “transgender studies,” “queer activism in the Americas,” and “sex work.”

“I’m always really proud of the kind of work that my students do to make Wikipedia a more queer and colorful place for us all to visit,” Rodriguez said on UC Berkeley’s podcast.

The Gateway Pundit’s Seth Segal noted: “Excellence and quality education continue to be replaced by Woke indoctrination at Berkeley. Somehow, this insanity is considered worth the price of tuition at Berkeley despite the fact that it does nothing to prepare students for real life.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...