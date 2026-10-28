California daycare with 39 nonexistent locations got $18 million from state

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2026 — Real World News



The William Law Foundation, a nonprofit organization which claimed to operate over 40 child care locations across 10 California counties, received $18,216,131 in taxpayer funds from the state.

The nonprofit received the massive award through the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) 2022–23 General Child Care and Development Program grants, making it the largest award given in that grant cycle.

The organization’s website advertised “Over 40 Locations to Serve You” and stated it was funded to serve more than 1,048 children in at-risk communities.

The foundation was awarded the funds over three years ago, but did not open its first daycare center until October 2026.

The investigation found only one operating center, in Bakersfield, with a maximum enrollment of only six children.

Edwards acknowledged to The Center Square that they never had 40-plus locations across 10 counties, stating, “It seemed like a good idea at the time when I had nothing.”

The Center Square found that the William Law Foundation’s tax returns from 2024 show Edwards was the only employee of the nonprofit and that he paid himself at least $540,000 with $180,000 in deferred compensation. The salary was apparently funded entirely by taxpayers. The nonprofit’s only revenue stream that year was $1,051,434 in government grants.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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