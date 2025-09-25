Campus voices in post-Christian West: Political murders ‘sad,’ not ‘bad’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2025 Real World News



According to a recent YouGov poll, nearly three-quarters of Americans across the political spectrum oppose political violence.

The most glaring statistic from that poll, however, may be in the 19% of voters ages 18 to 29 who are likely to say political violence is justified.

“Take a walk across a college campus these days, and you’re likely to hear some young Americans accepting and justifying, if not fully condoning, political violence,” Mallory Wilson noted in a Sept. 23 analysis for The Washington Times.

At the University of Maryland, Sophia, a 19-year-old sophomore studying biology, told the Times that some of her friends were celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk because they disagreed with his political views and considered him a threat.

“A lot of my friends that day were like, ‘Well, I feel like I’m happy that Charlie Kirk is dead, but then I also feel guilty that I feel that way,’ ” she said. “I think a lot of it is just he was spreading so much hate, misinformation, encouraging violence, and so I think that in this scenario, a lot of people were not necessarily happy that he died but happy that his voice was silenced.”

Sophia of Connecticut, who declined to give her last name, told the Times she doesn’t support extreme measures such as assassination but does want to stamp out political speech with which she disagrees.

“Would it have been better if his voice was silenced not through death? Yeah, it would have,” she said. “So I think a lot of people are really conflicted because of that.”

Then there is the “both sides” narrative.

Kinesiology major Eshely Valer, 21, told the Times: “There’s so much hate in the world on both sides. There’s so much hate that they just resort to violence because violence gets the most attention from the media and others.”

The YouGov poll found that 77% of Americans said it was unacceptable to be happy about public figures’ deaths. Among younger Americans, 12% of those ages 18 to 29 said it is acceptable to be happy about such deaths.

Julia Xu of Oberlin College insisted: “We need to bring back political assassinations.”

A Gateway Pundit report described Xu as “a radical leftist student” who is on the college’s board for “Gender, Sexuality, and Attraction Initiatives” and supports “Students for a Free Palestine.”

She was posting on social media under the slogan “bringbacktheguillotine.”

The New York Post noted how she admitted her “learnings” were influenced by China’s dictator.

Oberlin officials said Xu’s comments don’t reflect the opinions of the class or the school, but there was no evidence she would be facing any punishment.

Oberlin has a record of attacking innocent bystanders, including the case of the Gibson family-owned bakery near the campus.

