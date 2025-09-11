Charlie Kirk, 31: Championing freedom with all and unashamed of his faith

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2025 Real World News



Charlie Kirk, husband, father of two, devout Christian, and founder of Turning Point USA was speaking to college students when he was shot dead Wednesday afternoon at Utah Valley University during the first stop of what was to be a fall college speaking tour.

Reactions and tributes:

Wall Street Journal

In under a decade, 31-year-old Charlie Kirk rose rapidly from a political unknown to the vanguard of the modern conservative political movement, earning him a spot as one of President Trump’s closest confidants.

Kirk became well-known for debating students in front of an audience in a public setting, offering a conservative, and often provocative, perspective. Videos of him sparring with liberal-minded students garnered millions of views online. According to videos of the attack, Kirk was debating a student about mass shootings involving transgender people when he was shot.

The act of political violence is a jarring coda to Kirk’s meteoric rise from college dropout to standard-bearer of the MAGA movement. Kirk left an indelible mark on the Republican party, drawing young voters to its ranks and influencing Trump’s presidency.

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us,” President Donald Trump posted on social media.

Jack Posobiec for Fox News

On Sept. 10, America lost a warrior, and a family lost their father.

Charlie Kirk, my brother, a man who stood tall with his feet firmly planted and a microphone in his hand, was taken from us at Utah Valley University while proclaiming truth. He did not flinch. He did not waver. He did not run. He died as he lived, bold, steadfast and unashamed of the Gospel and the truth.

When America needed a hero, God sent us Charlie Kirk. Without Charlie, there is no youth movement, no President Donald Trump, no Vice President JD Vance. But no matter how big Charlie got, he was always kind and generous to everyone. He would make a nobody feel like a somebody when he listened to every person who wanted to talk.

The Book of Acts says that Stephen was stoned for speaking truth. As Stephen lifted his eyes to Heaven, he saw Christ standing to receive him. I believe Charlie had that same vision. He never feared men, because he feared God alone.

Last year, Charlie lost his voice before a college event at Penn State. He texted me and said, “Jack, the kids are waiting, and I cannot let them down.” I told him, “I am on my way.” I hopped a flight, and the next day, Penn State shut down our speakers, so I grabbed a bullhorn and we threw hats to the thousands of students who arrived. I never forgot the way he looked afterward and said, “God bless you.”

Charlie lived by that. He believed every effort, every word, every moment was to the glory of God.

Charlie Kirk on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” in April 2025

The subject of his security detail came up early in his conversation with Bill Maher….

Posts to X

Charlie Kirk reminded us that a life of courage and virtue isn’t easy—but it’s worth living. His example should inspire us all to stand boldly for what’s right. pic.twitter.com/shpQlA9Xkp — Live Action (@LiveAction) September 11, 2025

Psalm 46:1 – God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) September 10, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: The New York Yankees just held a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk. Amazing. 🙏🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/UCU0RPqCxU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2025

Koreans remember @charliekirk11. By General MacArthur statue at the Freedom Park, Incheon, where Charlie Kirk recently visited. https://t.co/nTGqhnpgAE — Tara O (@DrTaraO) September 11, 2025

Once again, a bullet has silenced the most eloquent truth teller of an era. My dear friend Charlie Kirk was our country’s relentless and courageous crusader for free speech. We pray for Erika and the children. Charlie is already in paradise with the angels. We ask his prayers for… pic.twitter.com/4GQeVgGkrj — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk on the culture of assassination of the left. He called it like it is. pic.twitter.com/p3IyzS33qN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 10, 2025

Statement from Chris Plante on the horrific shooting of Charlie Kirk: Democrat party is a radical hate-cult and a violent-extremist political party.. They are the party of the first American Civil War and they demand constant violent conflict today. Praying for Charlie Kirk and… — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) September 10, 2025

