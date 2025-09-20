Charlie Kirk’s final recorded words were directed at America’s entrepreneurs

by WorldTribune Staff, September 20, 2025 Real World News



Minutes before his final appearance on Earth, Charlie Kirk recorded a conversation on entrepreneurship, building businesses and his “bullish” outlook on the U.S. economy in 2026. One of his personal mottoes? “This too shall pass.”

Kirk reflected on the uniqueness of entrepreneurship in the United States, noting that it is widespread here unlike in Japan and South Korea where he spent his last weekend.

But while politics did not factor into the conversation, a separate video clip revealed some bad news for those on the Left not mourning him today: His wife, best friend and successor is significantly more conservative.

An hour before his event at UVU, I sat down with Charlie Kirk for what would become his final recorded conversation: a warm, inspiring, and apolitical dialogue on entrepreneurship, building businesses and an outlook for tomorrow. (0:00) Intro

(0:58) Hometown and background… pic.twitter.com/9kUCwKHGxy — Andrew K Smith (@andrewk_smith) September 19, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation