China’s one-man military command lectures ‘dead soldiers walking’ at 14th NPC

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2026 Real World News



At last year’s National People’s Congress in Beijing, Xi Jinping presided flanked by a panel of decorated generals.

With the January purging of Gen. Zhang Youxia, China’s all-powerful Central Military Commission that usually has seven members has been decimated. At this year’s NPC, Xi presided with the lone surviving member other than himself, PLA Rocket Force Gen. Zhang Shenmin. [See photo]

The following sarcastic analysis was posted to LinkedIn by Sinologist Frank Lehberqer [Sinologist]:

At the current session of China’s fake Parliament — or NPC — the isolated “amateur-warlord” Xi threatens the remaining military MPs with further bloody purges of all “illoyal, corrupt” elements.

The current 4th session of the 14th NPC is scheduled to end on March 12.

Xi Jinping: “[Our] Army wields the gun barrel; there can be absolutely no one among it who *secretly* harbors disloyal thoughts vis-à-vis the Chinese Communist Party [which is actually myself], and there can be absolutely no place for corrupt elements to hide inside [our Army]; the fight against corruption must unwaveringly be carried on.”

Problem is, the entire Chinese Army is corrupt from tip to toe, and 90% secretly hate Xi… so all those present at this meeting are painfully aware that they are all potential “dead soldiers walking.”

Xi is isolated in the Army and only presiding over a dysfunctional military command structure… nicely demonstrated by the lone surviving member of the amputated-rump Central Military Committee (CMC), General Zhang Shengmin, sitting at his left.

The CMC is supposed to be the highest military decision making and coordination body in China — not the Defense Ministry! Now with only 1 CMC member left alive, there can be no deliberations and majority votes anymore, turning the idea of this “committee” into something totally absurd.

At last year’s NPC session, Xi could still be seen flanked by many more generals of the CMC, generals whom he had recently ordered purged or even possibly extrajudicially killed… as there is absolutely no sign of life coming from any of China’s courts or disciplinary bodies regarding their fate so far.

