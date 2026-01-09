Chinese illegal arrested for filming stealth bombers near Missouri base

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 9, 2026

An illegal alien from China who entered the U.S. during the Biden-Harris regime has been arrested and charged after taking photos of stealth bombers near Whiteman Air Force base in Missouri, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

A criminal complaint has been filed against Qilin Wu, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. Wu is charged with unlawfully photographing the military installation and military equipment without authorization.​​

Prosecutors said the investigation began on Dec. 2, 2025, when officials at Whiteman Air Force Base alerted the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) to a suspicious minivan parked near the base’s perimeter. The vehicle was observed in close proximity to the installation that houses B-2 Spirit stealth bombers.

Air Force security patrols were dispatched to the area and encountered Wu, who allegedly told officers he was there to observe the B-2 aircraft. Patrolmen informed him that photography and video recording of the base were prohibited.

The following day, AFOSI was notified that the same minivan had been spotted along the perimeter fence of the base. Agents responded and made contact with Wu, who admitted to recording videos of the B-2 aircraft and taking multiple photographs of the base’s perimeter fencing, a gate, and military equipment, prosecutors said.

Wu also admitted that he had photographed another U.S. Air Force base and its aircraft.

Federal authorities state that Wu is a Chinese national who illegally entered the U.S. near Nogales, Arizona, on June 22, 2023. He was arrested by immigration officials at the time for unlawful presence, but was later released due to limited detention capacity, according to court filings.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Wu on Dec. 3, 2025, according to the Department of Justice.

Whiteman Air Force Base launched the B-2 Spirit strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June 2025.

The complaint follows a November 2025 investigation by the Daily Caller News Foundation that revealed Whiteman Air Force Base — one of the U.S. Air Force’s most critical installations — shares a perimeter fence with a foreign-owned trailer park linked to a convicted fraudster with ties to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence.

The Missouri base shares a perimeter fence with the Knob Noster Trailer Park, a foreign-owned RV park located less than a mile from Whiteman’s runway, the Daily Caller investigation found.

