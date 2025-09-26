FPI / September 26, 2025

By Richard Fisher

In 2024 China exported about 1.3 million electric vehicles (EVs) or about 40 percent of the world market for EVs.

One major Chinese EV manufacturer, Geely, via its subsidiary Geespace, is populating its GEESATCOM broadband-communication satellite constellation, that in an Aug. 10, 2025 press release marking an Aug. 9 space launch, stated its first deployment phase, “… targets 72 satellites, with completion planned by the end of 2025.”

In a “Phase Two” of deployment, Geespace plans a total constellation of about 240 satellites, and according to a May 29, 2025 report in state media China Daily, Geely plans a future “Phase Three” that will total 5,675 satellites.

Geely’s satellite mega constellation will provide global coverage for Geely EVs, providing sub-meter positioning data, communication services and even remote sensing — or the possible provision of imagery data — all part of a Chinese “Internet-of-Things” (IoT) capability.

So. is there a security concern with Chinese EVs and their potential connectivity via over 5,000 satellites?

The answer is yes according to Alastair MacGibbon, a former cybersecurity adviser to Australian Liberal Party Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbul, and now chief strategy officer at CyberCX, an Australian cyber security company.

As reported by Frank Chung on the News.com.au website, MacGibbon explained an extreme potential danger from Chinese EVs to the Sept. 15 Australian Financial Review Cyber Summit:

“…potentially millions of [the Internet of Things] or connected devices — not made in China, but controlled by China — are all through our systems…Those cars that we talk about, whether they’re electric or not, are listening devices, and they’re surveillance devices in terms of cameras.”

Then MacGibbon stated, “Take off the safety features of household batteries so that they overcharge. Take off those same safety features for electric vehicles. Just turn them off from the manufacturer so that those vehicles explode. Degrade their ability to drive at peak hour in select cities.”

Chinese EVs become potential weapons that are within Chinese government means of control due to their being connected to global satellite communication networks, such as in the developing example of Geely EVs and the Geespace satellite megaconstellation.

