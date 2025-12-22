Christmas bonus for illegals: $3,000 to self-deport; Limited time offer from DHS

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 22, 2025 Real World News



Would you rather have a welcome mat to the Democrat Party or three grand?

The Trump Administration is hoping each illegal alien will do the right thing and save the United States an average of $14,000.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is offering $3,000 to illegal aliens who voluntarily self-deport from the U.S. before the new year, a report said.

According to CBS News, that is triple the amount previously offered.

Christmas bonus?

The illegals must sign up with the federal government and depart by Dec. 31 using the rebranded “CBP Home” app to get the 3K.

DHS says eligible participants will also receive free airfare to their home countries and may have certain civil fines or penalties waived if they leave voluntarily.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned those who refuse the offer will be “found,” “arrested,” and “never return” to the United States.

As of May 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) estimated the average cost to arrest, detain and remove an illegal alien is about $17,000, CBS News reported.

