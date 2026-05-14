CIA whistleblower: Here is how Fauci manipulated U.S. intelligence on Covid origins

by WorldTribune Staff, May 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Anthony Fauci deliberately steered U.S. intelligence away from the lab leak theory and toward a predetermined conclusion of a natural origin of the Covid virus, a whistleblower told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

According to testimony by CIA special operations officer James Erdman III, a 13-year Agency veteran, Fauci hand-picked the scientists the intelligence community (IC) would consult on the origins of Covid.

Erdman said Fauci chose scientists predisposed to reject the lab leak theory, including authors of the now-infamous 2020 “Proximal Origin” paper. Those authors initially concluded the virus came from a lab in Wuhan, China but changed their minds after a Zoom call with Fauci and NIH leadership. At least one received a $9 million grant from Fauci’s agency shortly after reversing his position.

“Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional,” Erdman testified at the hearing chaired by Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul. “Dr. Fauci influenced the analytical process and findings by leveraging his position to ensure the IC consulted with a conflicted list of curated subject matter experts, public health officials and scientists.”

Between 2021 and 2023, CIA analysts reached the same conclusion repeatedly: a lab leak was the most likely origin of the virus. Those findings never reached Congress or the public.

“Six of the seven technical experts say, ‘Yep, we still think it’s a lab leak.’ And they were sticking to their guns. Management changed the analytic line,” Erdman testified.

Kyle Reyes of Law Enforcement Today posted to social media: “The TOTAL COVERUP from the Left continues! There was not a SINGLE SENATE DEMOCRAT who showed up to the committee hearing with a CIA whistleblower. That’s because he is literally EXPOSING the deep state COVID cover-up.”

Erdman told the committee that the CIA is withholding up to 2,000 pages of classified Covid origins material in violation of a 2023 law requiring disclosure. He also said that whistleblowers conducting the CIA review were illegally surveilled by the CIA.

Sen. Paul said: “It was not until after the 2024 election that the outgoing Biden Administration directed the CIA to issue an assessment — not because of new intelligence, but so officials could walk out the door claiming there was nothing left to find. That is not analysis. That is a cleanup operation.”

RedState’s Ben Smith noted in a May 13 analysis:

Fauci’s agency funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and Fauci was then invited into classified deliberations to assess whether that research caused the pandemic. Researcher Ralph Baric collaborated with Wuhan’s Dr. Zhengli Shi to engineer gain-of-function coronaviruses, then sat on the Biological Sciences Experts Group advising the intelligence community on COVID’s origins. Peter Daszak received hundreds of millions in U.S. government funding, worked with Shi on the same experiments, and was dispatched to China with the WHO to investigate the outbreak he may have helped cause. This is the network. The same people who funded the research, ran the research, and partnered with Chinese Communist Party-linked scientists were then handed the keys to the investigation. That isn’t independent expertise — it’s a closed loop, and it was built that way. More than a million Americans died. Children lost years of education. Businesses were destroyed. Vaccine mandates were imposed under emergency authorities built, according to Wednesday’s testimony, on an origins narrative the government had reason to doubt from the start. The American people are owed the complete record — and accountability for everyone who helped hide it.

Brand new comments from former CDC Director Robert Redfield. This clip is really good, and honest, and bad for Fauci.pic.twitter.com/jP5AKXq6q0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 14, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...