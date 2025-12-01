Citing law, President Trump eyes prosecution of Seditious Six

by WorldTribune Staff, December 1, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump hinted that charges are possible against six Democrats who appeared in a viral video calling on military and intelligence personnel to defy what they deemed “illegal” orders from the president.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

There are laws that impact our Nation. Read Title 18, Chapter 115, Section 2387, “Whoever with the intent to interfere, impair, influence the loyalty, moral or discipline of the military and Naval Forces,……to be fined or imprisoned up to 10 years.” Commander Kirk Lippold, U.S. Navy, Ret. This is right on point. DO WHAT HAS TO BE DONE!!!

In the video, the “Seditious Six,” Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Jason Crow of Colorado urged military members and CIA agents to resist the Trump Administration, telling them “we have your back: Americans trust their military. But that trust is at risk. This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

“You MUST refuse illegal orders,” the Democrats stated in the video.

Trump was referring in his post to Truth Social to the United States Code, which assigns the penalty.

The Pentagon has already announced an investigation into Kelly, while the FBI and Department of Justice have opened probes into the entire group.

The Pentagon’s statement:

The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.). In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures. This matter will be handled in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality. Further official comments will be limited, to preserve the integrity of the proceedings. The Department of War reminds all individuals that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ for applicable offenses, and federal laws such as 18 U.S.C. § 2387 prohibit actions intended to interfere with the loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces. Any violations will be addressed through appropriate legal channels. All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order.

Kelly responded on Monday, stating: “President Trump is trying to silence me, threatening to kill me for saying what is true.”

In an earlier Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

