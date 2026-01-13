Clintons refuse to testify in House Epstein inquiry, dare Comer to hold them in contempt

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 13, 2026

Bill and Hillary Clinton are refusing to testify in the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation and dared committee chair James Comer to hold them in contempt of Congress.

Comer had set a deadline of Tuesday for Bill Clinton to appear, and Wednesday for Hillary Clinton.

Hours before the deadline, the Clintons said in a letter posted to X they would not appear on Capitol Hill to be questioned by Comer and members of his committee. The Clintons said they consider the subpoenas for them to testify “invalid and legally unenforceable,” then vowed to fight Comer on the issue for as long as it took.

Comer had warned the Clintons that their failure to appear would result in contempt of Congress charges.

Any contempt of Congress charges would begin with a vote of the Oversight Committee, followed by a vote of the full House. Should it pass, it would be up to the Justice Department to prosecute the matter. Penalties include a fine of up to $100,000 and imprisonment for as long as a year.

The Clintons have repeatedly claimed they have no knowledge relevant to the investigation even though Epstein visited the Clinton White House at least 17 times between 1993 and 1995, according to visitor logs obtained via the Freedom of Information Act.

The Clintons wrote in the letter posted to X: “We are confident that any reasonable person in or out of Congress will see, based on everything we release, that what you are doing is trying to punish those who you see as your enemies and to protect those you think are your friends.”

Some observers say the Clintons are confident they will not be held in contempt knowing how Republican-led administrations and Republican-led Houses rarely, if ever, hold Democrats accountable.

The reverse is fact for Democrats, who are all-in when it comes to going after Republicans as evidenced by the long lawfare campaign against President Donald Trump and the contempt of Congress charges against Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro which saw both serve time in prison.

