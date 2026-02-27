Clintons under oath clueless about Epstein; Report cites frequent visits to Zorro Ranch

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2026 Real World News



The decades-long conflict between the Clintons’ public statements on Jeffrey Epstein, even under oath, and documented reality is still not deemed newsworthy by major media.

Neither is the Zorro Ranch in New Mexico about which frequent visits by the Clinton family and sinister Epstein activities have been reported.

Hillary Clinton told the House Oversight Committee on Thursday Feb. 26 that she was clueless about the activities of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and “Epstein Island” (Little Saint James in the Virgin Islands).

“I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island home or offices,” she said.

Bill Clinton, once known as “Slick Willie” for his unmatched ability to charm the masses with half truths, stated on Feb. 27 he had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and criticized the decision to subpoena his wife.

Speaking with reporters afterward, Clinton said she “answered every one of their questions as fully as I could,” adding that “I never met Jeffrey Epstein” and “I knew Ghislaine Maxwell casually, as an acquaintance.”

Maxwell attended the wedding of Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky on July 31, 2010, in Rhinebeck, New York. That was several years after Epstein had been convicted of a sex crime involving a minor.

Breitbart News noted that Maxwell, in her Justice Department interview last year, said she had a “very central” role in setting up the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI). She also said Epstein was involved in the effort.

The Epstein files have detailed how Maxwell took part in budget discussions for the first CGI conference, discussed issues with Clinton aides, and worked with Publicis Groupe, the company that produced CGI’s first event.

“I don’t know how many times I had to say I didn’t know Jeffrey Epstein,” Clinton later told sympathetic legacy reporters.

What about the Zorro Ranch?

Documents released by the Justice Department have brought renewed scrutiny to the ranch, which has been described by survivors as an “isolated” location used for trafficking.

According to the Daily Mail, Epstein’s estate manager claimed that Bill and Hillary Clinton resided at Epstein’s New Mexico “‘baby-making ranch’ almost every year after they left the White House.”

“The former president was Epstein’s closest ‘celebrity mate’ and the Clintons, along with daughter Chelsea, visited Zorro Ranch ‘a whole bunch of times’, a former contractor who ran the IT system at the property told DailyMailTV in an exclusive interview,” noted the outlet.

“The family visited the 10,000-acre estate in the New Mexico desert often, but never stayed in the main house,” it added. “Instead, the Clinton family bunked down in a special cowboy-themed village created by Epstein, which is a mile south of his own luxury mountaintop villa.”

The Department of Justice also recently released an email showing that Epstein had helped in setting up a meeting between Hillary Clinton and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2013.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in New Mexico unanimously approved new legislation on Monday that authorizes an investigation into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, located 30 miles from Santa Fe.

The legislation creates a special committee of state representatives including two from both the Democrat and Republican parties, who will investigate happenings at the ranch and the related allegations of criminal activity.

The day after Bill Clinton gave his famous press conference, during which he denied having sex with Monica Lewinsky, Hillary went on TV and blamed the scandal on a “vast right wing conspiracy.” She also blamed Lewinsky, calling her a narcissistic loony toon and claimed that Bill… pic.twitter.com/jcobyYBbQA — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 27, 2026

The Clintons aren’t honest people at all. Remember when they lied about Benghazi, which got Americans killed? We’re dealing with a bunch of corrupt people. Make no mistake: we will get to the bottom of it and expose their relationship with Epstein. pic.twitter.com/4RDThYZ3RC — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 10, 2026

