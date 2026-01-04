‘Clown hour’: Rubio slaps liberal critics of Trump’s Venezuela operation

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 4, 2026 Real World News



As expected, legacy media outlets and their hired “experts” were seemingly reading from the same script in questioning the legality of President Donald Trump’s operation in Venezuela which resulted in the capture of socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the rounds on the Sunday shows to set the record straight.

‘These are people who have focused their entire careers on the Middle East,” Rubio countered.

“Very few of them know anything about Venezuela or the Western hemisphere. Venezuela looks nothing like Libya, it looks nothing like Iraq, it looks nothing like Afghanistan, it looks nothing like the Middle East other than the Iranian agents who are running through there plotting against America.”

The successful military operation on Jan. 3 was about the national interests of the United States, Rubio statd.

“The alternative would have been to leave Maduro there as an indicated drug trafficer, illegitimate president, running the country, open invitation for all of our adversaries to do whatever they want against the United States from Venezuela. That was not going to continue”

On NBC’s Meet the Press:

On ABC’s This Week:

