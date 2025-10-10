Columbus Day restored as national holiday

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2025 Real World News



During a Cabinet meeting on Oct. 9, President Donald Trump restored Columbus Day as an American national holiday. This year’s Columbus Day will be on Monday, Oct. 13.

After signing the document, Trump said, “In other words, we’re calling it Columbus Day,” to cheers from the Oval Office, including from the press. “I’ve never seen that happen. The press actually broke out in applause. Good. Columbus Day. We’re back. Columbus Day. We’re back, Italians. We love the Italians.”

Trump’s proclamation condemned recent efforts by Democrats to erase Columbus from public life, noting that his statues had been defaced and his reputation attacked: “Under my leadership, those days are finally over. Our Nation will now abide by a simple truth: Christopher Columbus was a true American hero, and every citizen is eternally indebted to his relentless determination.”

