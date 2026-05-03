Columnist: Reparations? Yeah, they’re already here and you’re already paying for them

by WorldTribune Staff, May 3, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



When it comes to packing the Supreme Court and making Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico states, when Democrats retake power Cajun fossil James Carville has this advice for them: “Don’t run on it. Don’t talk about it. Just do it.”

“This is precisely what Democrats have done in regard to reparations,” columnist David Marcus wrote for Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Marcus pointed to marijuana legalization laws in states such as New York and Minnesota, which he noted “offer loans, often forgivable, and training only to black and brown people, or other ‘special equity” groups. This is millions of tax dollars being given to people solely on the basis of their race.

Democrats use the excuse that minorities are disproportionately harmed by harsh drug laws even though the vast majority have never been arrested for drug crimes.

“And it’s not just the weed business,” Marcus noted. “In Democratic enclave after Democratic enclave, these set-aside programs exist to help these ‘special equity’ groups get a leg up in businesses like, oh, I don’t know, daycare centers and hospices. In states like Minnesota and California, we have seen how this form of reparations easily falls prey to fraud.”

Then there is diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). It is a Democrat invention that they have pushed in every inch of the public and private sector. The Biden-Harris regime mandated it for all federal agencies to great detriment from the military to air traffic control to the Secret Service. Look how that has worked out.

“When a state or locality mandates, as almost every blue one does, that every government employee has to watch an hour-long video about how not to be a racist, with a quiz at the end, that costs millions, almost exclusively paid to Black- and Brown-owned providers,” Marcus wrote. “Even reparations studies themselves, of which there has been an endless supply and which all seem to land on needing more money for more studies, is a form of reparations.”

Today’s Democrats aren’t shy when it comes to pushing for reparations.

New York Mayor Zorhan Mamdani, as a candidate, defended his plan to heavily tax “wealthier and whiter,” neighborhoods, by saying, “That is just a description of what we see right now. It’s not driven by race. It’s more of an assessment of what neighborhoods are being under-taxed versus over-taxed.”

Marcus noted: “For some reason, Madman Mamdani thinks that if he phrases it this way he isn’t saying, ‘White people have too much money so the government will give some of it to non-White people,’ but that is exactly and literally what he is saying. “This is how normalized and regular the use of reparations has already become in our society.”

Having already brought about reparations, Democrats are now working to keep them burning with fuel from the American taxpayers.

But are the majority of those who Democrats claim to be helping via reparations actually being helped?

“The vast majority of Black and Brown people do not benefit from a small number getting cheap forgivable loans to sling weed, only the people who take that money do,” Marcus wrote.

“Sadly, most of the people who benefit from this de facto form of reparations are a handful of activists, who like those who ran Black Lives Matters, often enrich themselves in the guise of fighting systemic racism.”

Marcus concluded:

This normalization that Democrats have pushed, of the government treating people differently based on the color of their skin, must be pulled out by the roots. And as Carville pointed out, let this serve as a warning: The Democrats don’t have to tell you how they will fundamentally harm our country before they actually do it.

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