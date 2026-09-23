Columnist to GOP: Get ready for the Spencer Pratt experience thanks to the Supreme Court

by WorldTribune Staff, September 23, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Columnist Wayne Allyn Root has never been shy about telling it the way he sees it, and right now he sees Democrats winning the midterm elections decisively.

“Republicans keep saying this midterm election is about ‘Too big to rig- Part II.’ You’re all kidding yourselves,” he said in a recent blog post. He listed three points:

First, there are 25 million new illegal aliens in this country since 2020 — courtesy of Joe Biden. President Trump has either deported, or forced self-deportation, of about three million. That still leaves 22 million new illegal aliens — most of whom are motivated to vote. And why wouldn’t they be motivated? If Democrats win, they can stay. If Republicans win, they get deported. What would you do, if you were them?

Second, the Supreme Court just allowed unlimited mail-in ballots- with no restrictions. This is the exact gameplan used by Democrats to win previous elections. I don’t care how many “poll watchers” the GOP sends to watch the counts. Poll watchers are powerless to stop illegal aliens from voting, if they can safely vote from their homes, with mail-in ballots. There is no way to stop voter fraud with mail-in ballots. Perhaps all this voter fraud could have been stopped by the passage of the SAVE Act- mandating Voter ID and proof of citizenship. But the SAVE Act did not pass.

Third, the Supreme Court just allowed the counting of ballots for days after the election. Is the GOP blind? This is exactly how Democrats stole dozens of House and Senate seats in 2018, 2020, 2022 and yes, even in 2024. They just kept counting ballots for days after election night.

As an example, Root cited his home state:

On Election Night 2022 our Nevada GOP US Senate candidate Adam Laxalt won the US Senate seat. Five days of counting ballots later, he was the loser. On Election Night 2024, our Nevada GOP US Senate candidate Sam Brown won the US Senate seat. Five days of counting ballots later, he was the loser.

Ostensibly, the Republicans are in a strong position, Root argued:

Yes, Democrats are now a combination of radical communism and radical Islam. Their candidates are a combination of violent, extreme and pure commie crazy. What they believe in is shocking and revolting.

Yes, they hate America. Yes, they hate capitalism, Yes, they hate white people. Yes, they hate Jews and Christians. Yes, they support Sharia Law. Yes, they are openly supporting communism.

But even these extreme and dangerous views will not prevent a Democrat victory. To the contrary, cheating is in the communist DNA. It’s how they’ve always won elections.

Remember also, before President Trump’s US Postal Service plan was shot down by the Supreme Court, 30 states refused to turn over their voter rolls to the DHS. Who ever heard of anything like this- blue states in open defiance against the federal government. They’re laughing in our face. . . .

How come in modern history no Republican has ever lost on Election Night, but won the race five days later? How come only one side can do this? Because they’re cheating, Sherlock.

I don’t mean to be rude — but if you don’t understand Democrats are stealing elections, you’re a moron. …

The GOP seems to have forgotten about Spencer Pratt- who was comfortably ahead in the Los Angeles mayoral race runoff only months ago — but was knocked out of the race by hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots counted for days after Election Night- which as usual, all went against the Republican.

Root called for a Presidential National Security Emergency which can only be overturned by a 2/3rds vote of both houses of Congress.

“Do it, President Trump, or every GOP candidate will become Spencer Pratt,” he concluded.

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