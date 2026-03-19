Comedian Adam Carolla offers reasoned analysis of Democrat talking points

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



For all those lefties and RINOs out there who are appalled by President Donald Trump’s domestic and foreign policies, comedian Adam Carolla has the following message:

“If Kamala Harris was in charge right now, Iran would have a nuclear device and the border would be wide open. So SHUT THE F— UP! SHUT UP! You don’t know what the f— you’re talking about! You’re DUMB!”

And suffering from severe Trump Derangement Syndrome.

During the latest episode of the Adam Carolla Show, the comedian stated: “Whatever you think of Trump, let’s not compare Trump to some sort of unicorn candidate you built in a political lab. Let’s compare Trump to Biden and Kamala Harris.

“Biden was a braindead, race-hustling, corrupt serial lying, incompetent guy who, was basically a puppet who was falling asleep next to George Floyd’s brother during the Juneteenth celebration on the [White House] lawn while Kool & the Gang sung.”

‘The only time that guy woke up was to take money from Ukraine for his f—ing son because his family’s corrupt. He has 35 shell companies. So what are you comparing Trump to? And who basically left the border wide open so terrorists and God knows who else could all just spill across and create sleeper cells.”

About the losing Democrat candidate who was anointed after Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, Carolla added: “Kamala Harris is a dunce who’s a word salad shooter who I don’t know what her policies are. She’s for transing the prisoners. She’s against transing the prisoners. She’s for fracking. She’s against fracking. She’s been to the border but she hasn’t been to the border. She’s a dope.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...