Comey exercises his Deep State privilege but Kash Patel to reveal everything he found in the ‘burn bags’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2025 Real World News



Though disgraced and humiliatingly fired from his perch on the seventh floor of FBI HQ, James Comey still enjoys all the privileges that come with being a devoted Deep Stater.

Critics say he used that privilege in the Deep State get-out-of-jail-free fashion as a judge dismissed the Trump Department of Justice’s criminal case against him.

U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie on Nov. 24 dismissed the criminal indictment against the ex-FBI chief, ruling that the prosecutor who brought the case, former Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan, was not lawfully appointed.

The case against Comey was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could potentially be filed again. The DOJ has indicated it will appeal the ruling, but there is a potential question about the statute of limitations which was set to expire in the days leading up to the indictment.

Is Comey in the clear? Should Jimbo be laughing it up with his Deep State buds?

FBI Director Kash Patel still has the “burn bags” that contain the information used to get the Comey indictment. And Patel says he is prepared to reveal everything he found in the bags that were located in a formerly undisclosed room at FBI headquarters.

In an interview with the Epoch Times, Patel said that while the DOJ might be pursuing the appeal, they also had “numerous options to proceed and we’re executing on all those options.”

“So we’re not done,” Patel said. “I would say stay tuned for right after Thanksgiving, and you’ll see multiple responses, in my opinion.”

Patel in July said he found “a trove of sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump-Russia probe buried in multiple ‘burn bags.’ ”

Patel told The Epoch Times in the interview published on Saturday: “You’re going to see everything we found in that room in one way or another, be it through investigation, public trial, or disclosure to the Congress!”

Patel added: “It is the single largest weaponization, politicization of law enforcement against America, and specifically targeting a political party, because the institutional elite in Washington, D.C., didn’t like them and didn’t want them to win. The American public deserves to have not only accountability but reform to make sure that never happens.”

🚨 JUST IN: FBI Director Kash Patel reveals the Trump-Russia hoax “BURN BAGS” he found in a secret room WILL be shown to the public This is HUGE! “You’re GOING to see everything we found in that room in one way or another, be it through investigation, public trial, or… pic.twitter.com/lMGxUYWIB7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 29, 2025

