Consultant in chief offered free advice; Cracker Barrel took it

Cracker Barrel insists that the woke rebranding forced on customers by its new leftist leaders has not changed the restaurant chain’s down-home values.

“Hard work, family, and scratch-cooked food made with care,” Cracker Barrel said in a statement, reassuring customers that fan favorites — from rocking chairs on the porch to “Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter” — are staying in place.

But, as critics noted in social media posts, the statement doubled down on changing the chain’s logo and funding woke and DEI programs.

Never one to keep his opinions bottled up inside, the nation’s consultant-in-chief, President Donald Trump, offered up some free advice to Cracker Barrel which by day’s end they took to heart.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was “DEAD.” Good luck!

Later the same day, he delivered positive reinforcement:

Congratulations “Cracker Barrel” on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!

Anticipating a different and predictable outcome, Revolver News noted: “This isn’t just a marketing misstep, folks… it’s another slow-motion corporate suicide, driven by an elitist feminist who wouldn’t recognize the real world if it smacked her in the face. The cozy, authentic brand people loved has been hijacked by toxic ‘HR vibes’ and clueless executives, mostly woke women and the emasculated men who fear and enable them, who are more concerned with impressing activists on LinkedIn than serving the families sitting at their tables, ready to order.”

Sean Davis, CEO and founder of The Federalist, posted to X:

“Cracker Barrel’s board made a deliberate decision when it brought in a know-nothing woke leftist marketer with zero experience running a sit-down restaurant business. They backed her as she poured cash into LGBT drag shows and pride parades and dumb DEI initiatives.

“They celebrated the rainbow rocking chairs in the porch. They had no problem when she fired all the long-time hands who built the company and made it an American icon. The CEO, top strategy officer, and top marketing executive were all hired within the last two years. That was a choice. None of this happened by accident. Cracker Barrel’s two biggest investors are BlackRock and Vanguard.

“Cracker Barrel didn’t accidentally go woke or accidentally give its most loyal customers a giant middle finger or accidentally destroy its brand, which used to be a celebration of rural American culture and values. The goal of Cracker Barrel and its woke executives and hedge fund investors isn’t a ‘rebrand.’ The goal is a pride-themed re-education of its customers. Or what’s left of them.”

Cracker Barrel just released this dumb statement where they basically say “we hear you but we’re not going to change the logo back and we’re not going to stop funding all ages pride events.” Dumbest move possible. They’re getting cooked in the comments by angry customers now. pic.twitter.com/nMTUFwD1Bf — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 25, 2025

Cracker Barrel employees no longer care about their jobs after their woke CEO destroyed the heritage Employees are exposing how their food is cooked, meatloaf is pre-packed and “We throw it in the microwave and then we serve it to you, and sometimes it’s still cold” pic.twitter.com/ZCQTdqPBaP — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 25, 2025

