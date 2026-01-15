Contempt? ‘Not a single Democrat showed up’ for Clintons’ scheduled depositions

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 15, 2026 Real World News



Have they no shame?

The list of improprieties and alleged outright violations of law by Bill and Hillary Clinton has lengthened with each passing year. However the Democrat Party, its legacy media and the nation’s political-cultural-judicial establishment have deemed the former President and Secretary of State to be above the law.

So no, that warm collectivist cabal has no shame.

And no one was surprised that no Democrats showed up this week for the Clintons’ scheduled depositions in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Bill and Hillary also did not show up despite being subpoenaed to do so.

After the Clinton no-shows, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is set to launch contempt of Congress proceedings against the Democrat Party power couple after calling the nation’s attention to salient points not reported by the legacy media.

Comer said:

“I think it’s important to note that this subpoena was voted on in a bipartisan manner by this committee. This wasn’t something that I just issued as chairman of the committee. This was voted on by an entire subcommittee in a unanimous vote to subpoena former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.”

Comer continued:

“Not a single Democrat showed up today. Not a single Democrat—the ones who have press conferences on the Capitol steps and talk about how they’re trying to get justice for the victims and all that. It just seems like they only care about questioning Republicans. And we’ve had a former cabinet secretary, [Alex] Acosta, in for a grilling. We had Bill Barr, former attorney general, in for a grilling. But for whatever reason, President Clinton didn’t show up, and the Democrats on the committee don’t seem to have a problem.

“We communicated with President Clinton’s legal team for months now, giving them opportunity after opportunity to come in, to give us a day, and they continue to delay, delay, delay, to the point where we had no idea whether they’re going to show up today or not.”

In a Jan. 14 analysis for The American Spectator, Scott McKay noted: “Everybody knows why the Clintons are hiding from the committee. There are no good answers they can provide to a couple of basic and unavoidable questions.

“One regarding the purpose of Epstein’s 17 White House visits in the eight years the Clintons occupied the White House.

“The other regarding the 27 trips Bill Clinton reportedly took on Epstein’s jet, including to the celebrity pimp and blackmailer’s private “pedophile island” in the Caribbean, where rich and powerful sleazebags were plied with underage girls.

“The Clintons are making a very weak effort at deflecting from the painfully obvious implication that Bill was the leading avatar of Epstein’s sleazeball clientele. Given his shocking history as a serial sexual predator protected by power and position from proper redress by victims like Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick, and Kathleen Willey, there are virtually no Americans who believe he’s an innocent bystander on the periphery of the Epstein scandal. Still, the Clintons are attempting to virtue-signal their subpoena-dodging with a pompous and verbose statement.”

The Clintons posted a joint statement to their personal X accounts, with comments disabled, explaining that they would not show up for the scheduled depositions and dared Comer to hold them in contempt:

“This is not the way out of America’s ills, and we will forcefully defend ourselves. Indeed, bringing the Republicans’ cruel agenda to a standstill while you work harder to pass a contempt charge against us than you have done on your investigation this past year would be our contribution to fighting the madness.”

The Clintons argued that their subpoenas are “legally invalid” and said they have provided “the same or more than seven of the other eight individuals you subpoenaed regarding the handling of the Epstein investigations and prosecutions,” which they suggested may explain why the committee has “not publicly released their written statements.”

“You will say it is not our decision to make,” the Clintons said, adding, “But we have made it. Now you have to make yours.”

