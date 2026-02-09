Corrupt elections showdown in U.S. and South Korea; Trump warns, ‘we won’t have a Country’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 8, 2026 Real World News



The United States and South Korea are about 6,000 miles apart but there is essentially no separation for those urgently calling for changes in the way elections are carried out in the two nations.

With midterm elections looming, President Donald Trump has called for Republicans to end mail-in ballots and pass the SAVE America Act.

In a post to Truth Social, the president wrote:

“America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World. We are either going to fix them, or we won’t have a Country any longer. I am asking all Republicans to fight for the following:

“SAVE AMERICA ACT!

“1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW VOTER ID (IDENTIFICATION!).

“2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF UNITED STATES CITIZENSHIP TO REGISTER FOR VOTING.

“3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!).”

In South Korea election integrity is also a major issue ahead of the June 3 local elections..

Last month, the South Korean National Assembly’s Special Committee on Political Reform convened to discuss electoral safeguards. During the session, Representative Kim Seung-Soo of the opposition People Power Party “presented a startling internal survey that provides a rare, grim look into the psyche of the National Election Commission (NEC) staff,” Dr. Ik-hyun Kang, a columnist and former analyst at the National Intelligence Service, wrote for East Asia Research Center.

“The survey revealed an organization in crisis.”

“In short, the very people tasked with managing the vote appear acutely aware that the system is failing,” Kang added.

When asked about their outlook on the NEC, a staggering 71.6% of employees described their state as “desperate,” while a mere 6% felt “hopeful.” The data suggests that the call for reform is coming from within the house: 83.6% of staff blamed inadequate central guidelines for the chaos witnessed at early voting sites during the 20th presidential election in March 2022.

“Recently, President Trump declared at the Davos Forum that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and that those involved would be prosecuted. The group they belong to is not limited to the United States, but also has perpetrated election fraud on a global scale including in South Korea,” Kang wrote.

In Washington, Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy, the lead sponsor of the SAVE America Act, in a House floor speech on Thursday advocated for the Senate forcing a traditional filibuster, saying that passing the legislation in the House “will allow the Senate to be able to move that legislation if the Senate will do what it can do, which is force those who are saying they’ll filibuster to actually take to the floor of the Senate and filibuster.”

In January, Roy and Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee introduced the updated version of the legislation that added a voter ID at the polls requirement. The House Rules Committee meets Tuesday afternoon to tee up the legislation for a floor vote.

In Seoul, Kang noted that the internal NEC poll “mirrors the concerns of millions of citizens who suspect early voting is a conduit for fraud.”

