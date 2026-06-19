‘Country is at stake’: Trump demands end to filibuster

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Will the dog days of summer see Senate Republicans finally unleashed?

President Donald Trump warned in a post to Truth Social that Republicans’ failure to pass the SAVE America Act could ultimately result in Trump being the “the last Republican President”:

Anybody who doesn’t want to Terminate the Filibuster is a FOOL, a very stupid one, at that! The Dumocrats will end it within minutes of taking office, and then rapidly proceed to destroy our Country, adding 2 Radical Left States, 4 Dumocrat Senators, many Congressmen/women, their dream of 21 Supreme Court Justices (Not just 13, an unlucky number!), an impossible to beat number of Electoral College Votes (and that’s the Ballgame!), “Popular” Vote Landslides, and so much else. The Republican Party will never win another Election.

I will, sadly, be the last Republican President. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Senate, must not let this “carnage” happen. They will go down on the wrong side of History, as will all Republicans who just stood by and watched. The Republican Party isn’t at stake, our Country is. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, AND IMMEDIATELY APPROVE THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP