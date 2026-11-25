by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2026 — Real World News



Talk about riding the Blue Wave.

LaKesha Womack reportedly raised just $59,000 in her race as the Democrat candidate against incumbent Republican Rep. Tim Moore in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District.

During a campaign event, Womack was served with a felony warrant over a 2020 charge for failing to return a rental car. The Class H felony carries a maximum prison sentence of two years.

Still, Womack was able to edge out Moore for the seat in Congress.

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County Democrat District Attorney Spencer Merriweather dismissed the felony charge.

According to a media release, Womack and the rental car company agreed to an undisclosed sum of money.

In an interview with NewsNation earlier this month, Womack cast the prosecution as a “political attack” and said “It’s just a miscarriage of justice for it to even get this far,” and refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing.

In a September 2025 report, The Daily Caller criticized Merriweather and left-leaning local officials for prioritizing racial equity initiatives as violent crime spiked after he took office in 2017, citing the August 2025 stabbing of Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail train involving a suspect with 14 prior arrests.

In a September 2026 article, The Blue Ridge Times also highlighted Merriweather’s role on a North Carolina District Attorney Association working group tied to racial equity in criminal justice, linking such efforts to policies lawmakers sought to curb through “Iryna’s law.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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