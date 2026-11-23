by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2026 — Real World News



The liberal prime minister of Denmark caused quite the stir among Europe’s entrenched globalists by saying during a recent podcast interview that she rejects large-scale population replacement, emphasizing the necessity of a strong majority culture while warning against an incompatible “culture of dominance” linked to specific immigration patterns.

“I am European, Danish and from Aalborg [a city in the north of the country]. It is all connected, of course. And I am not a supporter of a great replacement of the population,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Nov. 17 as a guest on the podcast “Borgerlig Tabloid.”

“I want a Denmark that is Danish. And I completely stand by that,” Frederiksen declared.

While some leftist media outlets accuse her of moving to the far right, Frederiksen continues to lead a left-wing government that Zero Hedge noted has implemented “long-standing restrictive policies” which “continue to produce some of the lowest asylum inflows in Europe. Frederiksen continues to use rhetoric that many on the right are afraid to use, all while avoiding the criticism and pressure from Brussels that others on the right, like former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, faced.”

The Danish prime minister said she is concerned about immigration from the Middle East and North Africa over the “culture of dominance” in such societies, in which women are treated as second-class citizens and homosexuals are persecuted, while Islam is promoted above the law.

Although she said that some may bring positive contributions, it does not change the overall picture of immigration from Islamic countries.

“That culture of dominance, it’s dangerous. And I say that as a social democrat, as a woman, as a Dane – but also as prime minister of a country where a culture of dominance is not compatible with the way we have built a society,” Frederiksen said.

Related: Denmark calls new Greenland deal ‘bigger and better’ than 1951 agreement, September 23, 2026

In Denmark, refugees are treated as temporary residents, rather than on the path to citizenship as many neighboring countries have allowed.

Breitbart’s Kurt Zindulka noted: “Copenhagen has also been novel in limiting chain migration, in which one migrant or asylum seeker brings multiple family members on visas into the country. This has been one of the largest drivers of mass and often unskilled migration into Europe.

“Denmark also joined Austria, Germany, Greece, and the Netherlands in signing an agreement with Rwanda to open up a deportation hub in the African nation, which will allow for the immediate removal of illegal migrants from Europe, rather than allowing them to remain in the country while their often bogus asylum claims are processed.”

Elsewhere in Europe, meanwhile, the British population is on course to become a minority in their own country by the 2060s and potentially decline by as much as 75 percent over the next 50 years.

Recent projections in France have painted a similar picture, with the Paris-based Immigration and Demography Observatory (OID) predicting that if migration levels remain at their current pace, the native French population will become a minority in their homeland by 2050.

Leftist Leader Hails Great ‘Replacement’ of Conservatives with Illegal Migrant Amnesty in Spain

https://t.co/BuFlDsvENy — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 1, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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