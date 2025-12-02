Dangerous highways: 3,000 trucking schools purged from U.S. federal registry

by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2025 Real World News



Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that nearly 3,000 commercial driver’s license (CDL) training providers have been removed from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Training Provider Registry (TPR) for failing to meet the Trump Administration’s standards of readiness.

Another 4,500 providers were put on notice for potential noncompliance.

The purge was carried out amid several tragic crashes on America’s highways that were caused by illegal aliens who could not read road signs but easily obtained CDLs from sanctuary cities and states.

“This administration is cracking down on every link in the illegal trucking chain. Under Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, bad actors were able to game the system and let unqualified drivers flood our roadways. Their negligence endangered every family on America’s roadways, and it ends today,” Duffy stated, adding, “Under President Trump, we are reigning in illegal and reckless practices that let poorly trained drivers get behind the wheel of semi-trucks and school buses.”

On X, Duffy quoted an AP News story that said as many as 44% of the 16,000 truck driving schools nationwide face immediate closure. He wrote: “The days of a ‘Wild Wild West’ trucking industry are over under the Trump administration.”

Zero Hedge noted that, under the Biden-Harris regime, “these CDLs were effectively handed out like candy to unqualified migrant drivers, fueling a wave of carnage on America’s highways.”

The State Department is also investigating the matter, and the Department of Homeland Security is auditing trucking firms in California owned by migrants.

The call for urgent action began with the trucking advocacy group American Truckers United earlier this year:

🚨Non-Citizen Truck Drivers Involved in Highway Crisis This is an urgent wake-up call for every American. Our highways are no longer safe. Reckless immigration policies and weakened licensing standards have unleashed a deadly crisis on our roads. pic.twitter.com/NXrQTivkos — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) July 10, 2025

🚨HUGE ALERT🚨 @USDOT is giving THOUSANDS of trucking schools 30 days to comply with federal rules for drivers or they may be forced to close down. The days of a “Wild Wild West” trucking industry are over under the Trump administration 🚛 https://t.co/ZRWebpTXij — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) December 1, 2025

