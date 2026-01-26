Data-driven ‘engineered’ protests and ‘wall of propaganda’ led to violence

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2026 Real World News



A well-funded, well-organized cartel of leftists is using encrypted messaging to quickly dispatch agitators to confront immigration enforcement agents and have no problem with their foot soldiers engaging in violence and even sacrificing their lives to further inflame the situation, observers say.

Fox News Digital reported on Monday on a “coordinated web of encrypted chats, street alerts and tracking of ICE ‘Abductors’ in a sophisticated database.”

The database was used to engineer license plate tracking of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicles and engage in rapid response coordination.

The chats show that agitators were already mobilized at the scene where 37-year-old Alex Pretti was shot and killed minutes before any shots were fired.

“ICE and Border Patrol agents were there to arrest an illegal immigrant criminal, and Pretti and others were there, outside a donut shop, to meet them as part of a strategic pattern of organized interference with law enforcement operations,” the report said.

The report continued: “Over the following hours, a national network of socialist, communist and Marxist-Leninist cells in the United States leveraged the tragic fatality into a nationwide protest operation. While grief and outrage over Pretti’s death is genuine, the network’s real-time rapid response, using short sensational video clips and emojis as weapons of propaganda, offers a window into the disciplined logistics, messaging and coordination of far-left warriors fomenting insurgency-like confrontation with authorities.”

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino confirmed that Pretti was “on the scene several minutes” before the fatal shooting.

Vice President JD Vance observed in a Sunday post on X: “This level of engineered chaos is unique to Minneapolis. It is the direct consequence of far left agitators, working with local authorities.”

ICE Assistant Director Marcos Charles said Sunday that the violence on the streets of Minneapolis was “not a coincidence,” considering the “chaos and mayhem” that agitators are fomenting.

Within minutes of Pretti being shot, far-left activists descended on the scene. Soon after, a video showed corrugated boxes of supplies apparently lined up on a sidewalk for protesters, including boxes marked “DESINER MASKS” [sic] and “FREE WINTER HATS,” next to piles of bottled water.

Within hours of Pretti’s death, socialist leaders turbocharged their “rapid responders” in Minneapolis and mobilized street protesters from New York City to Los Angeles.

“Media outlets, including CNN and MSNOW, described ‘angry protesters’ but failed to identify the ideological networks behind the mobilization, even as protesters flashed their signs with their logos and names, touting socialism, communism and Marxism, on camera,” Fox News Digital reported.

Independent journalist Cam Higby posted to X that he had infiltrated the signal groups in Minneapolis:

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED I have infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them. BUCKLE UP ALL WILL BE REVEALED Each area of the city has a signal… pic.twitter.com/ATSHlCucWv — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Breitbart’s Neil Munro noted that the “resistance is being celebrated by Democrats even though the sitting president earned a popular mandate to protect Americans’ civil rights and have their laws enforced amid opposition from pro-migration special interests.”

Munro pointed to a post by Barack Obama, who wrote:

“For weeks now, people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke, and endanger the residents of major American cities. These are unprecedented tactics … [and] have now resulted in the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens.

“And yet, rather than trying to impose some semblance of discipline and accountability over the agents they’ve deployed, the President and current administration officials seem eager to escalate the situation while offering public explanations for the shooting of Mr. Pretty and Renee Good that aren’t informed by any serious investigation and that appear to be directly contradicted by the video evidence.”

Obama then demanded that President Donald Trump, as Munro noted, “disregard his democratic mandate, the polls, and his political base, and allow Minnesota Democrat politicians and their allied radicals to set the limits for law enforcement in Minnesota.”

Obama continued: “This has to stop. I would hope that after this most recent tragedy, administration officials will reconsider their approach and start finding ways to work constructively with Governor Walz and Mayor Frey as well as state and local police to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals.”

As predictable as Obama’s response was, the reaction of many a spineless Republican was front and center as well, critics say.

This kind of Republican leadership is why, even when we won, we always lost. https://t.co/y5hRAbU4M7 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) January 25, 2026

If you can’t find the spine to defend federal law enforcement as they are being antagonized and assaulted, kindly be QUIET, James. https://t.co/D1gcjhXZzm — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 25, 2026

The events in Minneapolis are incredibly disturbing. The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake. There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 25, 2026

Townhall.com’s Matt Vespa noted:

“Who is running away? It’s the Republicans, and you can see the dam breaking on this one. They’re in a midterm season, they’re digesting fake news, and being bombarded by panican political operatives.

Former Breitbart and New York Post editor Emma-Jo Morris had the perfect tweet for the situation:

We will not be emotionally blackmailed into backing off what we voted for. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) January 25, 2026

