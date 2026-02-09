‘Davos is dead’: Shocked by loss of Democrat support, Clintons agreed to testify on Epstein

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 9, 2026

When Bill and Hillary Clinton defied subpoenas to testify before the House Oversight Committee in its Jeffrey Epstein investigation, they were counting on Democrats having their backs.

But when some Democrats bailed on them and were poised to vote for contempt of Congress charges, the Democrat Party power couple knew the jig was up. They went running to Oversight chair James Comer and agreed to testify in separate hearings later this month.

Comer, Kentucky Republican, said that Bill and Hillary Clinton only agreed to sit for transcribed, filmed depositions in the committee’s Epstein investigation after facing the real prospect of bipartisan contempt votes.

According to Comer, that outcome caught the Clintons completely off guard.

“We had a markup for contempt when they missed the [original] date that they were supposed to testify,” Comer said during an appearance on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

“And to their surprise, a majority of Democrats on the Oversight Committee voted with all the Republicans.”

Comer said Democrat lawmakers had met with victims of Epstein, many of whom wanted anyone known to have spent time with Epstein to be questioned under oath. He noted that neither Clinton had ever previously been interviewed about their connections to Epstein.

Bill Clinton appears in photographs with Epstein and has repeatedly been accused of having a relationship with the pedophile.

The 42nd president and the former first lady were facing House votes last week to hold them in contempt of Congress if they continued refusing to appear before the committee.

“Once Dems signaled they were willing to side with Republicans, the Clintons were staring down a worst-case scenario. Contempt charges. Potential legal exposure. And maybe most damaging of all, the loss of media coverage that always follows Democrat political cues,” Revolver News noted.

“Without that protection, the Clintons would’ve been left standing alone, defending their refusal to answer questions about their ties to Epstein, a convicted predator whose network continues to unravel online, for the entire world to see. That would’ve been a catastrophic public relations problem… even worse than testimony.”

In an interview on the Benny Johnson Show, Alex Jones said the Clntons have surrendered and will Testify because their protection from being held in contempt of Congress has eroded.

“The old globalist order is dead… Davos is dead the UN is dead,” Jones said. “The Clintons know all their networks… are cut off. It’s all in Trump’s possession. They know the system would rather get them on a conviction of Contempt of Congress rather than letting them come testify… This is their Waterloo.”

Alex Jones says Bill and Hillary Clinton have SURRENDERED on Epstein and will Testify because No One Will Protect them from being Jailed for Contempt of Congress: “The old Globalist order is dead… Davos is dead the UN is dead. The Clintons know all their networks… are cut off.… pic.twitter.com/gepPVZwben — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 4, 2026

