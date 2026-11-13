Dead heat in Alaska: Really?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 13, 2026 — Real World News



Democrat Mary Peltola has extended her lead over Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska as elected officials and major media platforms remained silent on unlikely vote totals nationwide, ten days after the consequential midterm elections.

With 88% of the vote counted, Peltola had 125,157 votes (49.08%) compared to 119,357 (46.80%) for Sullivan.

Related: Four days later, President Trump is first public official to question legitimacy of midterm elections, November 8, 2026

“Alaskans are fed up with high costs and corruption stemming from DC, and they have made their voices heard: after every vote is counted, it is clear that Mary Peltola will be elected Alaska’s next United States Senator,” Cheryl Bruce, Peltola’s campaign manager, said in a Nov. 10 statement.

The gap between the candidates now exceeds the number of votes for Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., whom Republicans allege entered the race at the behest of Democrats to draw votes away from the sitting senator.

Sullivan Jr. had 4,199 votes in the latest tally.

As part of the alleged scheme, which was uncovered by The New York Times, Peltola’s then campaign manager, Elisa Rios, coordinated with a Democrat operative named Jerid Kurtz, the co-owner of Wingspan Strategies LLC, a political and public relations consulting firm organized in Wyoming in March 2025, as part of a Peltola campaign initiative dubbed internally as the “ballot composition project” to hunt down alternate Dan Sullivans to run in the race. The Times reported that Kurtz successfully recruited the second Sullivan to run against their GOP opponent. Rios and Kurtz were reportedly introduced by DSCC aides.

Related: Yep, Alaska ballot is indeed confusing Republican and independent voters, November 3, 2026

And, now, Russiagate lawyer Marc Elias has landed at the center of the alleged Democrat plot in the Alaska Senate race, Just the News reported on Nov. 8.

Elias, who departed from the Perkins Coie law firm in 2021 and set up his own firm, “could face questions about the role his law firm played in representing multiple participants in the alleged scheme to recruit the candidate known as ‘Decoy Dan’ in the Alaska race and whether there was any illegal coordination under federal election law,” the report said.

The Justice Department escalated its investigation into the purported “Decoy Dan” scheme on Election Day, reportedly warning roughly 20 Democrats in writing that they may be investigative targets. Elias as well as at least one Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee official were notified. A target letter signals that prosecutors view the recipient as a likely defendant, but it does not guarantee charges will be filed.

Prior to the Nov. 3 midterms, President Donald Trump said Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer and Elias should be held “criminally responsible” for “voter fraud at the highest level” for the alleged scheme.

The Elias Law Group represents both Peltola’s campaign and the DSCC. One of its attorneys, Jacquelyn Lopez, allegedly took part in the effort, which at one point explored creating a “MAGA party” to further split the Republican vote in the state, the NY Times reported. Texts reviewed by the paper show a campaign consultant asked former Peltola campaign manager Elisa Rios whether they should “follow up with Jackie about maga party stuff,” and a campaign official noted that “Jackie is calling” the operative who led the recruiting.

According to Federal Elections Commission records reviewed by Just the News, the Elias Law Group was paid roughly $117,000 in 2026 by Alaskans for Mary, Peltola’s principle campaign committee, while Elias was also working for the DSCC.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said in a statement:

“The reported conspiracy to confuse voters in the Alaska Senate election has fractured confidence in our election system. I expect full compliance with my requests for records about this alleged scheme and applaud the FBI and DOJ for their prompt review of this matter. The American people cannot let this story slip through the cracks and we will continue to pursue this investigation vigorously to get to the truth.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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