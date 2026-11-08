Four days later, President Trump is first public official to question legitimacy of midterm elections

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2026 — Real World News



At the end of a week that saw the Republican Party lose both houses of Congress and at all levels of governance nationwide, President Donald Trump broke his silence on 2026 midterm election irregularities that were cited widely online but not in legacy media or by political officialdom.

Trump on Saturday emerged as the first public official to acknowledge widespread data online which questions Democrat vote totals nationally and in Texas, including a post describing Gina Hinojosa’s performance in the Texas governor’s race as “Looney Tunes numbers.”

Later Saturday afternoon, Trump shared a post suggesting that an algorithmic formula explained an unusually consistent shift toward Democrats across 59 Senate and gubernatorial races and calling for ballot-level scrutiny, including paper ballot hand counts and comparisons of poll-book records with votes counted.

One of the posts shared by Trump Saturday was from writer Donald Ward, who argued on X that unusually high Democrat turnout in Texas could not be explained by weak Republican turnout.

Ward noted that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott received roughly 100,000 more votes than in his 2022 reelection but lost to Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who received substantially more votes than 2022 Democrat gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke.

“The problem is Gina Hinojosa gained 1.7 million votes more than Beto O’Rourke,” the post said. “Those are Looney Tunes numbers.” Ward added that if the turnout reflected genuine enthusiasm, “lines should have been around the block at every polling station.”

Related: 2026 midterms: Tracking the data ignored by dominant post-election narratives, November 6, 2026

Trump shared another post featuring a chart comparing the nationwide House popular vote in 2022 with projected totals for 2026.

“Republican votes stayed the same. Democrats materialized 20 million new votes,” the X post said.

The accompanying chart listed 54.2 million Republican and 51.3 million Democrat House votes in 2022, compared with projected 2026 totals of 55.6 million Republican and 70.4 million Democrat votes.

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