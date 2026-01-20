Dear Pam: ‘Time’s up . . . Do something’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2026 Real World News



If ever a red line was crossed by anti-ICE leftists, it was Sunday when agitators with “journalist” Don Lemon following their every move, invaded Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The agitators disrupted the preacher’s sermon, terrorized children, and drove worshipers out of the church.

Lemon insisted the agitators had the First Amendment right to infiltrate the church.

No such right exists.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Just watched footage of the Church Raid in Minnesota by the agitators and insurrectionists. These people are professionals! No person acts the way they act. They are highly trained to scream, rant, and rave, like lunatics, in a certain manner, just like they are doing. They are troublemakers who should be thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country. The first to go should be Walz, and Fake Sleazebag, Ilhan Omar, who is supposedly worth over $30 Million Dollars, even though she’s never had anything but a Government job. Investigate these Corrupt Politicians, and do it now!”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said the agitators could be criminally charged, even with felonies under the Ku Klux Klan Act.

Will they really?

“MAGA is furious, exhausted, and running out of patience. Why? Well, because it feels like lawlessness on the left keeps getting ignored. A church gets stormed, families are terrorized, kids are left crying on camera, and still nothing happens. And that’s why people aren’t interested in explanations and excuses anymore. They want arrests and consequences,” Jett Cross wrote for Cypher News on Tuesday.

As for Lemon, his “stunts and crimes are painfully obvious,” Cross wrote. “Hell, I could probably prosecute that case, and I’m not even a lawyer. He’s a small fish… but the issue is that far too many big whales are still swimming freely without a care in the world.

“And that’s where the deep, dark frustration comes from.

“Over and over again, Americans are shown ‘evidence’ of wrongdoing and possible criminal activity by these Deep State ghouls. The FBI, DOJ, and members of Congress all hop on X and cable news, hinting at massive crimes under Obama and Biden. They talk about weaponization, corruption, abuse of power, mortgage fraud, you name it, it’s all touted as ‘proof’ of all the injustice. And understandably, that stuff gets people fired up, and they think accountability is finally coming. Then, just like that, the story **poof** disappears, never to be talked about again.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi insisted recently: “A reminder to all those in Minnesota, no one is above the law.”

On Tuesday, the Justice Department served subpoenas to the offices of multiple Democrat officials in Minnesota, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, in connection with an investigation into an alleged conspiracy to impede federal immigration officers, three sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Will anything really arise out of the subpoenas, or just more hearings followed by silence?

As Cross reminds us: “James Comey is still doing interviews. Letitia James is still booking speaking gigs. Adam Schiff’s mortgage fraud lights up the internet one minute, then vanishes the next. One bombshell after another, followed by silence. No charges. No follow-through. No explanation. Nothing. Nada. Zilch.

“We’re told all roads lead back to Barack Obama, yet Barry looks like he’s living his best life, unbothered by any of it.”

Meanwhile, Cross continued, the Left “isn’t afraid. Jeez, why on earth would they be? They’ve learned that even when crimes are documented on video, the system will still hesitate. But only the ‘right’ system blinks. The Left doesn’t. Because we haven’t forgotten how quickly the hammer came down on January 6 defendants under Biden, right? The contrast is impossible to ignore. Just ask the non-violent J6ers who rotted in solitary confinement and had their lives destroyed over what amounted to, at most, a misdemeanor.

“So yeah, we’re done being patient. We’re angry, and something has to change.

“This is a message to Pam Bondi and to all the people in charge of law and order in this country: Enforce the law or admit you won’t, and just go sit down and collect your big fat paycheck. In other words: Put up or shut up. Because right now, even the most patient and reasonable people out there are done being strung along, and the anger you’re seeing is what happens when accountability keeps getting promised and never delivered.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers