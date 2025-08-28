Death cult, mental illness or simply evil? RFK, Jr. confirms investigation of psychiatric drugs after shooting

by WorldTribune Staff, August 28, 2025 Real World News



In his manifesto, Minneapolis trans gunman Robert “Robin” Westman described being “sick” and letting his demons “control” him.

His fantasies included killing various groups for the “betterment of society.”

But his real dream was to kill “innocent children.”

The New York Post’s Diana Nerozzi, who translated the 23-year-old Westman’s manifesto, wrote in a post to X:

“The text was first written May 23 and used the Cyrillic and English words in an apparent attempt to not raise red flags. He said he had been studying Russian for years. The main conflict he had was what his family would think of him, and thought about killing groups that would deem him a martyr.”

“I am a sick f–k. I want to kill as many as I can, I want to top the lists,” Westman wrote, adding that he had a voice in his head telling him to buy a gun — and that he wanted to attack sooner, but was waiting for school to start back up.

Westman, who, with his mother’s advocacy, changed his name to Robin and began identifying as female at age 17, also wrote that he was “tired of being trans.”

“I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself.

“I can’t cut my hair now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack.”

Westman also referenced admiration for other mass shooters, including Sandy Hook massacre gunman Adam Lanza.

One sticker on the manifesto reads “Defend Equality,” featuring an image of a machine gun imposed on top of a pride flag.

Others display the Nintendo character Luigi, a reference to Luigi Mangione — the man who assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year.

Since-deleted YouTube videos show Westman holding gun magazines with sick messages such as “kill Donald Trump” and “for the children.”

Westman is shown in the videos handling several firearms and ammunition magazines, alongside a target board affixed with an image of Jesus Christ.

Following Wednesday’s tragedy, in which Westman killed 2 children and injured many more at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans to initiate studies on the potential link between SSRI drugs and violent behavior.

“SSRIs, or Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, are a class of antidepressant medications that are used to treat depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders,” Red State’s Rusty Weiss noted. “They are frequently used to treat common mental health challenges, especially in younger adults seeking to transition from their God-given gender who already suffer a higher rate of depression-related issues.”

During a segment on Fox News this morning, host Brian Kilmeade asked Kennedy: “Are you going to be examining at all some of the drugs that are used in order to make that transition happening, to see if it plays a role?”

Kennedy replied: “We’re launching studies on the potential contribution of some of the SSRI drugs and some of the other psychiatric drugs that might be contributing to violence. You know, many of them have black box warnings that warn of suicidal ideation and homicidal ideation.”

Weiss noted: “Kennedy’s revelation will be welcome news to those who have insisted that transgenderism is a mental illness in and of itself, and who are wondering if highly volatile antidepressant drugs are complicating it. He does, after all, point out that they are looking for ‘potential’ links.

“Two things, though, must be made clear. While there is evidence that the Minneapolis shooter was transitioning, there is no proof yet if he was taking drugs, prescription or otherwise, or if they can definitively be linked to his maniacal behavior. Behavior evidenced in multiple social media videos.

“Authorities have not released information as to whether the transition had progressed to physical or psychological alterations to his being. They may never release that information.”

🚨 BREAKING: RFK Jr. says HHS will be launching studies into SSRIs following the the Minneapolis Catholic School shooting “We’re launching studies on the potential contribution of some of the SSRI drugs and some of the other psychiatric drugs that might be contributing to… pic.twitter.com/CnRAwkkOdq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 28, 2025

I translated the shooter’s manifesto. He wrote about being “sick” letting his daemons “control” him, and his fantasies about killing several different groups for the “betterment of society.” But his real dream was to kill “innocent children.”https://t.co/gYBL3kwpJS — Diana Nerozzi (@diana_nerozzi) August 27, 2025

