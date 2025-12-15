Death of Reiners may have been reenactment of film directed by father, co-written by son

by WorldTribune Staff, December 15, 2025 Real World News



Rob Reiner’s 32-year-old son allegedly fatally stabbed the director and his wife Michele at their Los Angeles home, authorities said Monday.

The couple’s daughter Romy found Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 68, with their throats slashed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and told police that she believed a family member “should be suspect,” TMZ reported.

Nick Reiner, who spent years in and out of rehab for drug addiction, is in custody and being held without bail, the New York Post’s Page Six confirmed.

NBC News reported that it was Nick Reiner’s experiences in rehab which inspired the 2016 movie “Being Charlie,” which was directed by Rob Reiner, co-written by Nick Reiner and featured actor Cary Elwes, who starred in Reiner’s classic “The Princess Bride,” as the main character’s father.

In the movie, Charlie resents the harsh way his father and mother are treating his addiction, which involves mandatory stints in rehab. The movie tracked closely with how Rob, Michele and Nick Reiner interacted, the family said.

Rob Reiner reflected on the challenges in real life and how they influenced the movie in an interview with the LA Times in 2015.

“It was very, very hard going through it the first time, with these painful and difficult highs and lows,” he said. “And then making the movie dredged it all up again.”

“When Nick would tell us that it wasn’t working for him, we wouldn’t listen. We were desperate and because the people had diplomas on their wall, we listened to them when we should have been listening to our son,” Rob Reiner said.

Meanwhile, Rob Reiner’s legacy of contempt for President Donald Trump was circulating on social media.

