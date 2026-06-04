Debbie does racism? Wasserman Schultz now running in district long held by black Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, June 4, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Looks like DEI goes out the window when your lucrative position is on the line.

After redistricting in Florida put her tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives in major jeopardy, Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz decided she would simply run in another district.

Instead of running in the redrawn 22nd Congressional District, where she lives, Wasserman Schultz chose the more Democrat-leaning 20th District, which has long been represented by a black Democrat.

Wasserman Schultz, an 11-term incumbent, said she is the best candidate for the district because of her seniority in the House. If Democrats retake the House, she would be in line to chair a key committee, which she insists would be good for the district. Not to mention her bank account.

“You have always been able to count on me to deliver results for our community,” she said in a video announcing her decision to run, which emphasized her “seniority” and “clout.”

The “clout” Wasserman Schultz wielded as chair of the Democrat National Committee (DNC) during the 2016 Democrat Party primary is well known. In July 2016, WikiLeaks published internal DNC emails showing Wasserman Schultz privately mocking the Bernie Sanders campaign and discussing ways to undermine his narrative in an effort to ensure Hillary Clinton got the nomination. She would then resign as DNC chair.

NBC News reported that four black candidates who are running in the 20th District Democrat primary have discussed coalescing around one or two candidates to take on Wasserman Schultz rather than split the black vote.

Elijah Manley, a teacher and activist who was the first candidate to enter the primary race for the district’s seat, said: “I would not have expected the call would come from inside the house. I didn’t think a white Democrat would be the one to take away a black seat.”

Other black Democrats in the race include rapper Luther “Luke” Campbell and former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness.

Manley has raised $780,000, the most money aside from Wasserman Schultz, who had raised $2.5 million through March, giving her a commanding financial advantage over the rest of the field, NBC News noted.

Corey Shearer, the head of Broward County’s Democratic Black Caucus, said Wasserman Schultz’s decision to enter the race in the 20th District is viewed by many as a setback for black political representation.

“We said don’t run, and we said it loudly because people don’t listen to you unless you talk in those terms,” Shearer said. “We’re going to continue to talk to each other, and what we’re saying is we prefer for you not to run.”

Florida’s 2026 Democrat primary is set for Aug. 18.

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