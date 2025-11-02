‘Declining fast’: Scott Adams asks Trump to save his life

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2025 Real World News



In the end stages of prostate cancer and Stating that he is “declining fast,” Dilbert creator Scott Adams has asked President Donald Trump to help save his life.

In a post to X on Sunday, Adams said Trump could help his health care provider in California to schedule a new treatment that “will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer. It is not a cure, but it does give good results to many people.” Later Sunday, Trump responded.

Adams, 68, said he is trying to get treatment with Pluvicto, a new cancer drug. He said that he would not be broadcasting his Coffee with Scott Adams on Sunday as he was heading to the emergency room.

“On Monday I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it. I need it. As many of you know, I have metastasized prostate cancer.”

Adams is a vocal Trump supporter.

“My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a newly FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto. But they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it and I can’t seem to fix that,” Adams wrote.

Adams said that Trump is “the only one who will bend the rules enough to scare you enough to get you to vote.”

“I am declining fast. I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday,” Adams wrote.

Trump’s son, Don Jr., vowed to bring it up with the president: “Going to make sure that my dad sees this. We’re all praying for you, keep fighting!”

The president posted later in the day in response to Adams’ appeal: “On it!”

According to news reports, Adams is now scheduled for his treatment on Monday, Nov. 3.

In May, Adams had noted: “So my life expectancy is maybe the summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer. Some of you have already guessed, so this won’t surprise you at all, but I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones. But I’ve had it longer than he’s had it, well, longer than he’s admitted having it.”

