Deleted posts by Mamdani’s new Tenant Director reveal hostility to owners of private property

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 5, 2026 Real World News



New York City’s administration under Mayor Zohran Mamdani is apparently not holding back in unveiling its woke communism credentials just days into the new regime.

A series of posts from the now-deleted X account of Mamdani’s newly appointed director of the Office to Protect Tenants called for the seizure of private property, criticized homeownership as a tool of “white supremacy,” advocated for discrimination against white property owners, and called for the election of more communists.

Cea Weaver, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, wrote in a June 13, 2018 post to X: “Seize private property!”

This is the communist named to lead the city’s tenant protection office.

Speaking with NY1 after her appointment by Mamdani, Weaver said that her office will be one that “runs and works alongside tenants collectively raising their voices and taking part in city government together.”

In August 2019, Weaver wrote on X: “Private property, including any kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy,” and argued for a fundamental shift in how property is treated in society.

In a resurfaced video clip, Weaver states: “I think the reality is, is that for centuries we’ve really treated property as an individualist good and not a collectivist good, and transitioning to treating it as a collective good and towards a model of shared equity will require that we think about it differently and it will mean that families, especially white families, but some POC families who are home owners as well, are gonna have a different relationship to property than the one that we currently have.”

In December 2017, Weaver encouraged her followers on social media to “Elect more communists” during events surrounding the renaming of a Harlem street corner in honor of former Manhattan Rep. Vito Marcantonio, a known communist.

During nationwide rioting following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, Weaver wrote: “The Police Are Just People The State Sanctions To Murder W[ith] Immunity.”

Weaver’s appointment is in line with Mamdani’s policy which includes freezing rents on approximately one million rent-regulated apartments, a move that would require approval from the city’s Rent Guidelines Board.

The Mamdani regime also said it could seize the private property of landlords who do not make city-ordered repairs or pay fines for violations.

Mamdani also had a campaign proposal that would see taxes raised on white areas of the city.

Mamdani also signed an executive order establishing “Rental Ripoff” hearings across all five boroughs. The initiative directs the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants, and the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection to hold hearings in coordination with the newly created Office of Mass Engagement.

