‘Deliberate design’ behind Mamdani’s meteoric rise

Zohran Mamdani is not a rags to riches story. He did not come out of nowhere. He’s not the 2025 version of the 1969 New York Mets.

There is a definite “deliberate design” behind Mamdani’s rise to the precipice of mayor of the U.S.’s largest city.

The socialist candidate for New York City mayor was drafted by anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour’s organizations and a Democrat Party increasingly tilting to the left, all backed by a massive influx of cash from globalist billionaire George Soros, analysts say.

“Mamdani’s ascent is the product of deliberate design: a sophisticated collaboration between socialist activism and Islamist organizing, lubricated by millions in foundation grants and political donations and normalized through a revolving door of political operatives and nonprofits who embrace Islamists, the destruction of the state of Israel and hostilities to the police, the U.S. and the West,” said Dalia Al-Aqidi, an Iraqi American Muslim who is running against Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, with Omar supported by the same kind of political machine being unleashed to propel Mamdani to office.

A Fox Digital investigation revealed how Mamdani’s rise “was no accident. It was engineered.”

“A database of 110 groups backing Mamdani exposes a tight inner circle of organizations that identify as Muslim or socialist, working hand-in-glove with 76 Democratic Party affiliates, allied groups and unions,” Fox Digital noted in an Oct. 27 report. “Particularly important in this political machine are two networks – Sarsour’s MPower organizations and another constellation of groups called Emgage, with which she works closely.”

Soros’s Open Society philanthropies have given MPower and Emgage nearly $2.5 million in recent years, according to tax filings.

The report noted that MPower and Emgage “have been part of a tight inner circle of 30 ethnic and religious groups, that also includes CAIR Action, the 501(c)(4) political wing of the 501(c)(3) Council on American-Islamic Relations nonprofit, the Islamic Circle of North America, Muslim Action Coalition, Yemeni American Merchants Associations Inc., the Bangladeshi American Advocacy Group and Desis Rising Up and Moving. They have pumped up Mamdani’s campaign with social media campaigns, canvassing, voters and buzz.”

The result, the report added, is “a carefully constructed political career that mainstreams the socialist goals long embraced by Sarsour and fellow members of the Democratic Socialists of America.”

The timeline of Mamdani’s rise “tracks precisely with the growth of this network,” the report said.

In 2012, as a student at Bowdoin College in Maine, Mamdani co-founded a chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, the campus organization known for its rabid anti-Israel activism.

In 2018, Mamdani “formally entered Sarsour’s orbit through the Muslim Democratic Club of New York, an organization she co-founded in 2013 to mobilize Muslim voters and elect progressive Democrats to local office,” the report noted.

“The Muslim Democratic Club of New York served as both incubator and amplifier for Sarsour’s political brand, one that fused progressive politics with an explicitly Islamist social identity.”

By December 2018, Mamdani joined the board, in an announcement in which the group said, “Help build Muslim power across the city with us!”

“With his new role, Mamdani gained access to an emerging infrastructure of influence: voter lists, donor networks and organizing muscle that would later power his campaign to a seat on the New York General Assembly. The Muslim Democratic Club endorsed Mamdani,” the report noted.

In 2020, Mamdani won his first election to the New York State Assembly, with Sarsour’s endorsement and fundraising help.

By 2020, Mamdani was also being featured in Sarsour’s #MyMuslimVote summit, promoted by MPower Change as the face of a new generation of unapologetic Muslim progressives.

His 2025 campaign for mayor “became the culmination of that project — backed by PAC money, boosted by clerical endorsements and legitimized by an activist ecosystem that had spent a decade grooming him for this very moment,” the report said.

“For over a decade, Linda Sarsour and her network of allies have built the Mamdani machine piece by piece: the institutions, the donors, the narratives and now, the candidate. There was no way they were going to throw him under the bus for one photo with one imam whom they happen to love,” said Al-Aqidi. “Mamdani is the fresh face of a radical coalition, and I hope New Yorkers will reject him. Win or lose, one fact remains undeniable. His rise was not spontaneous. It was engineered and the machinery behind it is only getting stronger.”

