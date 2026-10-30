Demands by Seoul’s leftist president could end U.S. military presence in Korea in win for China

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2026 — Real World News

Leftist South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung’s push to regain wartime operational control (OPCON) by 2030 could dismantle the joint U.S.-South Korea command structure, trigger a downsizing of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), and hand a significant strategic victory to communist China.

Lee, who took office in June 2025 following the impeachment of conservative President Yoon Suk-Yeol, leads a leftist administration that views regaining OPCON as a matter of national sovereignty.

The U.S. military base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. / Sgt Sherry S. Southerland / U.S. Army

Under current arrangements dating back to the Korean War, an American general would command combined forces if a war broke out. Lee wants a South Korean general in charge before his term ends in 2030.

Washington believes an OPCON transfer must be strictly conditions-based, citing North Korean provocations and missing intelligence assets.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and South Korean Defense Minister Kang Shin-Chul agreed to delay their annual security dialogue to early 2027 to iron out these rifts.

Following South Korea’s refusal to assist in the Middle East, Washington unilaterally scaled back major joint military exercises. Critics note this makes the alliance feel increasingly transactional, feeding anxieties that a drawdown could occur if terms aren’t met.

U.S. military commanders, such as 8th Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, argue that U.S. troops in Korea must have “strategic flexibility” to address threats beyond North Korea—specifically to deter China.

Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek is America’s largest overseas military base, serving as a critical surveillance and military platform just 186 miles from China’s Shandong province. A restructured or downsized presence would diminish the U.S. capability to contain China in the Indo-Pacific.

Home to most of the more than 28,000 American troops stationed in South Korea, Camp Humphreys provides key command, training and depot facilities to soldiers tasked with deterring North Korea. Along with two sister installations on South Korea’s Yellow Sea coast, it also offers America a proximate eye on China.

A U.S. public affairs official calls the base the “center of gravity” of the Seoul-Washington alliance.

On the edge of Pyeongtaek town, the base was activated as the hub for U.S. Forces Korea in 2018. Korean taxpayers paid 90% of the $11 billion cost.

From Seoul’s perspective, allowing the U.S. to use its South Korean bases for a regional conflict (like a Taiwan Strait crisis) invites direct Chinese military retaliation against South Korea.

Critics of Lee’s policy warn that moving away from a U.S.-led command structure reduces the ironclad nature of the American nuclear umbrella, especially as North Korea cements modern battlefield experience and tightens ties with Russia.

Meanwhile, former President Yoon explains in an interview why he declared martial law as partisan prosecutors seek the death penalty.

A South Korean special prosecutor on Thursday demanded the death penalty for ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, ahead of an appeals court verdict on rebellion charges over his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.

The Seoul High Court has yet to set a date for a verdict on Yoon’s appeal of a life sentence handed down in February by the Seoul Central District Court. The court found that he illegally mobilized troops and police to seize the legislature, arrest political opponents and establish unchecked rule for a “considerable time.”

Investigators led by Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-Suk also appealed the ruling, arguing Yoon deserves the death penalty because his actions posed a grave threat to the country’s democracy. An execution would be unlikely. South Korea has not executed anyone since 1997, effectively maintaining a moratorium on capital punishment following calls for its abolition.

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