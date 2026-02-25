Democrat congresswomen mocked heroes who received medals at State of the Union address

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 25, 2026

Two Democrat members of Congress mocked the American military heroes who received medals at President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Appearing on “The State of The People” podcast, hosted by leftist Angela Rye, Reps. Yvette Clarke of New York and Robin Kelly of Illinois cruelly mocked those who fought to defend the nation:

