Democrat congresswomen mocked heroes who received medals at State of the Union address

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 25, 2026

Two Democrat members of Congress mocked the American military heroes who received medals at President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Appearing on “The State of The People” podcast, hosted by leftist Angela Rye, Reps. Yvette Clarke of New York and Robin Kelly of Illinois cruelly mocked those who fought to defend the nation:

Democrat Rep. Robin Kelly laughs at and mocks American veterans who received the Medal of Honor during President Trump’s SOTU speech. KELLY: “It was like an award show, you get a medal! You get a medal! You get a medal!” Absolutely despicable. pic.twitter.com/dIPgxZayJp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

