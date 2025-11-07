Democrat-media’s tedious shutdown screed comes under scrutiny

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 7, 2025 Real World News



The pain inflicted on average Americans by the government shutdown is increasing but not necessarily in the way reported.

All available purveyors of “news” barrage the public with talking heads and hardship stories typically angling to blame President Donald Trump and Republicans for the paralysis in the nation’s capital.

It’s getting to be a bit much for the vast majority of Americans not waiting for a government check and who already prefer driving over commercial flights when at all possible.

What happened to news you can use that’s sometimes even interesting if not always inspiring?

But not only is the shutdown news tedious and designed to raise one’s blood pressure. It’s also one-sided.

In a post on Thursday on X, the Media Research Center’s bias tracker Newsbusters reported that major media outlets like ABC, CBS, and NBC have been completely on the Democrats’ side since Sen. Chuck Schumer closed the government on Oct. 1.

🚨 NEW STUDY: 87% of government shutdown coverage on ABC, CBS, and NBC favored Democrats. This isn’t journalism it’s propaganda. https://t.co/gR5sTzibzy — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 5, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the results in a post to X:

This is what we are up against! https://t.co/rYbfh3ukBq — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 6, 2025

“Democrats are insisting the shutdown, and all the pain and inconvenience that goes along with it, is the fault of the GOP. Few mainstream news outlets are challenging their claims,” noted Susan Ferrechio in the Washington Times.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told airline passengers frustrated by canceled flights to “thank Trump and Washington Republicans,” and then called for and end to “the GOP shutdown.”

Less than 20% of legacy media coverage informed viewers that Democrats had refused to vote for a stopgap spending bill that would reopen the government.

Instead, ABC News and the other networks flipped the narrative, defending Democrats for “fighting for an extension” of enhanced Obamacare tax credits and warning that without the subsidies, health care premiums “could go up 169%,” Ferrechio noted.

Democrats want Republicans, who control the House and Senate, to make the subsidies permanent, at a cost nearly half a trillion dollars over the next decade. The GOP contends the health care law must be reformed to control rising costs.

Rather than report the GOP’s position, broadcasts feature individuals battling health problems who will face higher premiums if the subsidies are not extended.

A Nov. 7 New York Times article featured people struggling to afford groceries due to the lapse in government-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that failed to mention Democrats voting against a bill that would reopen the government and replenish SNAP funds.

Instead, the article blamed Trump, who, “because of the government shutdown…sought to stop supplying benefits for November.” It failed to cite the Administration’s position that diverting emergency funds to SNAP would strip money from the nutrition program for women and infants and the school lunch program.

With increasing pressure from President Donald Trump and perhaps with the election results in mind, the House Republican Study Committee (RSC) Steering Committee is looking to possibly try and pass some kind of short-term funding bill to extend the clean continuing resolution at least until January 2026 and put an end to all the chaos being caused by the Democrats, as RedState reported.

In 2013, when Republicans were in the minority and threatening to shut down the government, then-President Barack Obama called it “blackmail,” and, as the Media Research Center noted, legacy media completely had his back.

