Democrat Rep. Gene Wu suggests minorities ‘take over’ as together they outnumber white ‘oppressors’

Can Democrats who make racist comments be called racist? Silly question, right?

It is time for America’s minorities, who outnumber their white “oppressors,” to band together and “take over this country,” Texas Democrat state Rep. Gene Wu proclaimed in a December 2024 podcast that has resurfaced on social media.

The Dec. 31, 2024 episode of “Define American with Jose Antonio Vargas” was re-posted on X by End Wokeness on Saturday.

“I think you’ve hit exactly the right point. And it’s not just Latinos. It’s not just Asians. It’s not just African Americans. It’s everybody. It’s everywhere,” Wu told Vargas in the interview. He continued:

“Our country — and the powers that be — have spent tremendous time, effort, and money to make sure those groups are never united, that they always see each other as enemies or competitors, without ever realizing that they share one thing in common: their oppressors are all the same.”

“The oppression comes from one place. I always tell people the day the Latino, African American, Asian, and other communities realize that they share the same oppressor is the day we start winning,” said Wu, who is chairman of the Democratic Caucus in the Texas House of Representatives. “Because we are the majority in this country now. We have the ability to take over this country and do what is needed for everyone and to make things fair. But the problem is our communities are divided. They’re completely divided.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called Wu “a radical racist who hates millions of Texans just because they’re white.”

Utah Senator Mike Lee described the comments as “just racism. Americans reject it.”

White women no longer account for the majority of American births, according to a study released Friday by researchers at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

The analysis, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data covering 33 million births, found white births at 49.6 percent, with all other racial and ethnic groups combined—including Hispanic, black, and Asian mothers—making up 50.4 percent.

The researchers said demographic patterns help explain the shift. “Among Hispanic women, they have children usually at an earlier age and they have more children than white women,” Grunebaum said. “White women usually delay childbirth. It is a known fact and they have less children.”

RNC spokesman Zach Kraft told the Daily Caller News Foundation regarding Wu’s comments: “These disgusting comments are wokeness at its worst, and the silence is deafening from Democrats. Look no further than the Senate primary to see how the woke mind virus has spread like wildfire among the ranks of Texas Democrats.

“James Talarico spent last week apologizing for his ‘white privilege,’ and Jasmine Crockett is taking a page out of Kamala Harris’ playbook by preemptively blaming racism and sexism for why she will lose.”

