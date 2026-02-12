Democrat Sen. Ossoff, who opposes voter ID, requires ID to attend his campaign events

by WorldTribune Staff, February 12, 2026 Real World News



Anyone who wants to hear Georgia Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff rail against voter ID at his campaign events must show ID to attend.

Email confirmation information for an Ossoff rally in Atlanta this past Saturday stated that “a matching government-issued ID will be verified against the RSVP list by name to enter.”

Republican Rep. Mike Collins, who is running against Ossoff in this year’s midterms, blasted what he called a double standard.

“Typical Jon Ossoff to say one thing and do another. It’s ridiculous that Jon Ossoff would require a government ID to listen to him speak about why you shouldn’t need a government ID to vote,” Collins said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The House on Wednesday passed Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy’s SAVE America Act, legislation that’s aimed at requiring voter ID and keeping non-citizens from voting in U.S. federal elections. All but one House Democrat — Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas — voted against the bill. It passed 218 to 213.

As the SAVE Act made its way through the House of Representatives last year, Ossoff said in a statement: “This is a nakedly partisan, totally unworkable, bad-faith bill cynically intended to disenfranchise millions of eligible voters.”

Ossoff and his Democrat cohorts continue to ignore the public on voter ID. Poll after poll continues to show overwhelming support for the requirement, including among Democrat voters.

Most recently, the Pew Research Center found 83% of Americans favor requiring all voters to show government-issued photo ID to vote, including 95% of Republicans and 71% of Democrats.

A Gallup poll found 84% of Americans support requiring photo ID to vote, including 98% of Republicans, 84% of independents, and 67% of Democrats.

Democrats continue to reach far and wide to come up with new excuses for why they oppose voter ID.

Leftist Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland made this bizarre claim when CNN Host Kasie Hunt told him that “voter ID is supported by the majority of Americans. But there are Democrats on the Hill and you voted against this? Why not support voter ID?”

“… what’s wrong with the Save act? What’s wrong with it is that it might violate the 19th Amendment, which gives women the right to vote, because you’ve got to show that all of your different IDs match. So if you’re a woman who’s gotten married and you’ve changed your name to your husband’s name, but you’re so now your current name is different from your name at birth. Now you’ve got to go ahead and document that you need an affidavit explaining why. And why would we go to all of these, troubles in order to keep people from voting when none of the states that are actually running the elections are telling us that there’s any problem.”

Law professor Jonathan Turley noted: “Raskin’s argument is simply ridiculous. Indeed, if this were credible, why has it not been used successfully against prior state voting ID laws? Rather than making this claim on CNN, it would be interesting for Raskin to try it in court once the SAVE Act passes.

“It is unlikely to succeed because the 19th Amendment guarantees the right to vote, but, like all citizens, women can be asked to prove their eligibility to vote. The suggestion that requiring a signature on an attestation form is a barrier to voting is simply incredible.”

The Nineteenth Amendment provides:

The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.

Turley added: “Requiring proof of your identity neither denies nor abridges the right to vote. Indeed, for supporters of voter ID laws, it protects the right to vote by ensuring that only eligible voters are counted in elections.”

