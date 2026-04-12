Democrats abandon Swalwell after hailing him as anti-Trump hero

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 12, 2026

Why are Democrats and their media suddenly bailing on Rep. Eric Swalwell?

Swalwell has now lost all 21 endorsements from his Democrat colleagues. [Update: Swalwell has suspended his campaign.]

I am suspending my campaign for Governor. To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 13, 2026

Is it the growing wave of serious allegations, including claims of sexual assault and misconduct, that the Democrat congressman has profusely denied?

Or is it the fact that he is polling so poorly in his bid for governor of California that Democrats fear they will lose the statehouse to Republicans?

Given that the Democrat Party and their media allies almost certainly knew of Swalwell’s problems long before they were made public, it is likely the latter.

Breitbart’s John Nolte summed it up:

“What we have here is another one of those situations where, only after it breaks, do we learn that these allegations were an open secret for years.

“So where was the media during all those years?

“Well, when Swalwell was useful to the media, when he verbalized and leaked all the lies about Donald Trump that the media wanted an excuse to ‘report,’ the allegations against Swalwell were ignored and covered up.”

In the California primaries, which will be held on June 2, instead of one Democrat primary winner and one Republican primary winner facing off in the general election, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party.

Before the Swalwell allegations went public, he was trailing two Republicans in the polls. There was a very real chance that those two Republicans, Chad Bianco and Steve Hilton, would take the top two spots in the primary, shutting the Democrats out of a replacement for outgoing Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“The media and Democrats cannot allow that possibility,” Nolte wrote. “So it’s been decided that Swalwell must be sacrificed. His sacrifice will break the three-way tie between the three top Democrats — Swalwell, Katie Porter, and Tom Steyer — and once Swalwell’s 15 percent support moves to the other two, one or both is certain to go on to compete in the general election, which practically ensures Democrats hold onto California’s governor’s seat.

“You see, if Swalwell were polling at 30 percent instead of his current 15 percent, the media cover-up of these allegations would continue because no one would be sweating a Republican sneaking into victory.

“But he’s not polling at 30 percent. Early voting begins in a few weeks, and the media knew something ruthless had to be immediately done to protect Democrats, so the media chose to slit their pal’s throat.”

As did his fellow Democrats, who once held him up as a shining star for his anti-Trump crusade.

The final blow came when Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona rescinded her endorsement, officially leaving Swalwell with zero support from Democrat members of Congress. Her statement was blunt, calling the allegations “deeply disturbing and disqualifying.”

Of course, what critics believe Grijalva and others who pulled their endorsements meant to say is that Swalwell’s polling is “deeply disturbing and disqualifying.”

Like Nolte noted, if Swalwell was polling well ahead of the Republicans, Democrats who endorsed him would all be lining up to defend him.

Nolte concluded: “There’s no small amount of satisfaction in watching this appalling excuse for a human being get his. Trust me, though, this takedown of Swalwell has nothing to do with justice, truth, or protecting women.”

It’s because they’ve all known for years. It’s been an open secret. And I don’t say that as a guess. https://t.co/OWBlHg6iDC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 11, 2026

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