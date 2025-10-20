Democrats continue to lose in favorability polls after all-out ‘no Kings’ offensive

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2025 Real World News



“No Kings” was no bueno. The Democrat Party has lost its mojo.

“They’ve blamed the government shutdown on congressional Republicans, claimed White House tariffs would steal Christmas and even rolled out funny costumes at Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ protest, but nothing seems to be working for Democrats,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

“And now, after falling to a new low in popularity, Democrats have sunk below Republicans in the key ‘favorability index,’ a sign that their kitchen sink strategy has failed.”

A poll reinforced by new Federal Election Commission numbers shows that House Republicans just broke a fundraising record and the Democrat Party’s favorability rating dropped another two points to 45%, 3 points behind the GOP, which held steady at 48%.

Meanwhile, Bedard noted, in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, “Democrats continued to struggle winning men and support was stalled with Hispanics despite nonstop attacks, peaceful and violent, against President Donald Trump’s immigration raids.”

“The overall gap between the two parties remains narrow, but 35% of voters now have a ‘very unfavorable’ opinion of Democrats, up four points since July, while 36% have a ‘very unfavorable’ impression of Republicans, down two points since July,” said the polling outfit.

Independents also favor the GOP somewhat. “Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 38% now have a favorable opinion of Republicans and 32% view Democrats favorably. Favorability for Democrats among unaffiliated voters has declined seven points since July,” said the new survey analysis.

💰🚨 The @NRCC rakes in a record-shattering September, raising $14 million, the best off-year September in Committee history, bringing the Q3 total to $24 million.https://t.co/6xlMoYfm1Y — Mike Marinella (@mike_marinella) October 20, 2025

