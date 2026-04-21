Democrats’ dark-money-rich ActBlue takes the Fifth on all 146 questions from Judiciary Committee

by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said one of the top priorities of his Department of Justice will be to look into allegations that the Democrats’ dark money behemoth ActBlue lied to Congress regarding its vetting of foreign donations.

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Monday that he is suing ActBlue for deceiving Americans.

The new actions come after the House Judiciary Committee said that reporting confirms its findings that ActBlue accepts illegal foreign donations en masse.

“ActBlue tried to cover this up by misleading and withholding documents from Congress,” the committee said in a post to X.

The Judiciary Committee said it had deposed five ActBlue employees, including staff responsible for fraud prevention, and asked 146 questions.

They refused to answer all 146.

One of the questions was “Is there any reason you are unable to provide truthful answers to today’s questions?” and one of the deposed employees responded, “On the advice of counsel, I must respectfully decline to answer, in reliance on my right under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution. I am not a lawyer, and I must follow my lawyers’ advice in this matter.”

“The Committees sought testimony from ActBlue employees to ensure that American elections are free, fair, and decided by Americans alone,” the House Judiciary Committee wrote on X. “Instead, they all refused to answer basic questions.”

The committee also noted that when internal ActBlue documents were disclosed and allegations of fraud hit in early 2025, that “every member of ActBlue’s legal and compliance team quit, was fired, or went on extended leave.”

The Judiciary Committee says all this adds up to one thing: “ActBlue accepted illegal foreign donations, misrepresented its fraud prevention practices to Congress, and withheld documents responsible to the Committees’ subpoenas.”

The committee posted its full report on X:

We sought answers from the ActBlue compliance and legal team employees. But these employees took the fifth a grand total of 146 times. We’ll continue to work to for Americans to protect the integrity of our elections. Read our full interim staff report here:… pic.twitter.com/ns4QwZvyzn — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

Paxton said in a press release that he sued ActBlue “for misleading consumers about its unlawful donation processes that allow fraudulent and foreign donations to undermine the integrity of our nation’s elections.”

Paxton continued: “The radical Left has relied on ActBlue as a way to funnel foreign donations and dark money into their political campaigns to subvert our laws and compromise the integrity of our elections. ActBlue lied to Congress and to the American people, and I will ensure justice is served. It has blatantly ignored state law that prohibits deceptive practices, and it must pay for its illegal conduct. Fair elections are the foundation of our democracy, and I will work to ensure no illegal campaign donation flies under the radar.”

According to Fox News, Paxton is suing under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, alleging that ActBlue “engaged in false, misleading and deceptive practices by marketing its service as compliant and secure.”

ActBlue spokesperson De’Andra Roberts-LaBoo said the lawsuit’s allegations have not been proven in court, telling Fox News: “If [Paxton] and his Republican allies actually cared about donor fraud, they would work to strengthen security standards across the board, including within their own operations, rather than targeting ActBlue.”

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